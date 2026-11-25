MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-growth GLP-1 therapies, biosimilars and Ayushman Bharat-driven demand using verified company, therapy, channel, region and state insights.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Pharmaceuticals Industry Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Pharmaceuticals Market (IPM) is estimated at USD 27.8 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 50.0 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 8.4% during the 2025-2031 forecast period. The analysis incorporates real historical market data from 2022-2024, including a market value of USD 20.8 billion in 2022. Historical figures are anchored to IQVIA India MIDAS and AIOCD-AWACS retail audit data rather than being estimated backward from a single base year, strengthening the reliability of the India pharmaceutical industry forecast.

Following a rigorous data refresh completed in August 2026, the report independently verifies the financial figures of all 17 profiled pharmaceutical companies against official annual reports and investor relations disclosures. This process identified and corrected discrepancies between commonly-cited market estimates and actual reported results, including FY2026 financial figures for Sun Pharmaceutical, Zydus Lifesciences, and Natco Pharma. The verified company data supports more accurate competitive benchmarking, financial analysis, and strategic decision-making.

The GLP-1 sub-segment within Anti-Diabetic therapy is identified as the fastest-growing category in the IPM, recording an estimated CAGR of approximately 37.7% within the IPM-tracked channel. The report reconciles India-specific IPM-tracked GLP-1 revenue with India country-line figures from broader global GLP-1 market analysis. This comparison provides greater clarity on market scope, channel coverage, and the commercial potential of GLP-1 therapies in India.

Research Scope and Market Coverage



India Pharmaceuticals Market forecast data by value in USD Billion, using 2025 as the base year and incorporating real historical data from 2022.

Market segmentation by therapy type and distribution channel/application, supporting analysis of therapeutic demand and pharmaceutical sales channels.

Region-wise forecasts covering West India, North India, South India, East India, and Central India, along with state-wise market value projections.

Assessment of the principal growth drivers and inhibitors influencing pharmaceutical market expansion, investment activity, access, pricing, and competition.

Company profiles covering business overview, verified financial performance, corporate strategy, and SWOT analysis.

Strategic evaluation using Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and market-level SWOT analysis. Analysis of future India pharmaceutical market trends, including the GLP-1 biosimilar revolution and demand expansion associated with Ayushman Bharat.

The competitive landscape includes 17 leading companies: Sun Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Alkem Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Lupin, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories, Abbott India, Pfizer India, Ajanta Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Natco Pharma, Biocon, Piramal Pharma, and Sanofi India. Each profile is based on officially-verified corporate information, enabling consistent comparisons across financial performance, strategic priorities, market positioning, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.

Intended Users

The report is designed for stakeholders seeking reliable intelligence on the India Pharmaceuticals Market, its growth outlook, regional opportunities, therapy trends, competitive environment, and evolving demand patterns. Intended users include:



C-level executives and company directors in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare organizations.

Investment managers, financial professionals, private equity participants, and venture capitalists evaluating opportunities in Indian pharmaceuticals.

Portfolio managers and equity research analysts covering pharmaceutical companies, healthcare equities, and related investment themes. Manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, service providers, and other organizations operating across the India pharmaceutical value chain.

By combining validated historical information, company-reported financial data, detailed market segmentation, and forward-looking forecasts, the report provides a comprehensive basis for corporate planning, investment assessment, competitive analysis, market entry evaluation, and long-term strategy development in the India pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 India Pharmaceuticals Market (IPM) - Strategic Research Report 2026-2031

1.2 Preamble and Market Definition

1.3 Market Sizing and Growth Trajectory

1.4 Key Structural Demand Drivers

1.5 Therapy Area Performance: Differentiated Growth Across Categories

1.6 GLP-1 Drug Market: India's Highest-Growth Emerging Segment

1.7 Channel Transformation: E-Pharmacy and Institutional Disruption

1.8 Competitive Landscape: Fragmented Market with Entrenched Leaders

1.9 Branded Generic Market Structure: Evolution Without Disruption

1.10 Key Findings Summary

1.11 Report Scope and Data Integrity

2. Industry Overview & Forecast

2.1 The India Pharmaceuticals Market: Structural Growth at Scale

2.2 Market Size Trajectory and Annual Growth Dynamics

2.3 Therapy Area Composition and Growth Differentials

2.3.1 Cardiovascular and Antihypertensive: The Anchor Segment

2.3.2 Anti-Diabetic: India's Fastest Major Therapy Category

2.3.3 Anti-Infectives: The Maturing Pillar

2.3.4 Oncology: The Premium Growth Driver

2.3.5 Other Significant Therapy Areas

2.4 Distribution Channel Evolution

2.4.1 Retail Pharmacy: The Dominant but Slowly Declining Pillar

2.4.2 Hospital and Institutional: Government Demand Pull Accelerating

2.4.3 Jan Aushadhi: The Generic Access Wildcard

2.4.4 E-Pharmacy: The Digital Disruption Channel

2.5 Regional Demand Architecture

2.6 Market Concentration and Competitive Structure

2.7 Structural Inhibitors and Risk Factors

2.8 Forecast Summary and Strategic Implications

3. Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Overview

3.2 Cardiovascular and Antihypertensive

3.3 Anti-Diabetic

3.4 Anti-Infectives

3.5 Gastrointestinal

3.6 Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements

3.7 Respiratory

3.8 CNS and Neurology

3.9 Oncology: The Premium Growth Engine of the IPM

3.10 Dermatology and Gynaecology

3.11 Other Therapeutic Areas

3.12 Segment Size Hierarchy and Growth Rate Ranking

4. Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Overview and Segmentation Framework

4.2 Retail Pharmacy

4.2.1 Scale, Structure, and Historical Trajectory

4.2.2 Sub-channel Decomposition

4.2.3 Competitive Dynamics in Retail Pharmacy

4.3 Hospital and Institutional Channel

4.3.1 Market Size and Structural Composition

4.3.2 Private Hospital Sub-channel

4.3.3 Government Institutional Sub-channel (Ayushman Bharat / PMJAY)

4.3.4 ESI/CGHS Sub-channel

4.4 Jan Aushadhi - Generic Public Stores

4.4.1 Market Trajectory and Policy Momentum

4.4.2 Competitive Implications for Branded Generics

4.5 E-Pharmacy

4.5.1 Rapid Formalisation of a High-Growth Channel

4.5.2 Structural Drivers of E-Pharmacy Adoption

4.5.3 Regulatory Environment for E-Pharmacy

4.5.4 Competitive Landscape in E-Pharmacy

4.6 Diagnostics-Linked Dispensing

4.6.1 An Emerging Adjacency

4.7 Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

4.7.1 A Modest but Stable Segment

4.8 Cross-Channel Analysis and Strategic Implications

4.8.1 Channel Mix Evolution

4.8.2 Implications for Manufacturer Strategy

4.8.3 Policy Risk Concentration

4.9 Summary Outlook by Application Segment

5. Regional Market Forecast

5.1 West India

5.2 North India

5.3 South India

5.4 East India

5.5 Central India

6. Country-Level Market Forecast

6.1 West India

6.1.1 Maharashtra

6.1.2 Gujarat

6.1.3 Goa

6.2 North India

6.2.1 Delhi NCR

6.2.2 Uttar Pradesh

6.2.3 Punjab

6.2.4 Haryana

6.2.5 Rajasthan

6.3 South India

6.3.1 Tamil Nadu

6.3.2 Karnataka

6.3.3 Telangana

6.3.4 Andhra Pradesh

6.3.5 Kerala

6.4 East India

6.4.1 West Bengal

6.4.2 Odisha

6.4.3 Bihar

6.4.4 Jharkhand

6.5 Central India

6.5.1 Madhya Pradesh

6.5.2 Chhattisgarh

7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

7.1 Overview

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 The Non-Communicable Disease Epidemic - Structural Demand Engine

7.2.2 GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market - High-Velocity Emerging Segment

7.2.3 Ayushman Bharat & Government Health Coverage Expansion

7.2.4 E-Pharmacy Channel Transformation

7.2.5 Oncology Premiumisation & Specialty Drug Growth

7.2.6 Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - Supply-Side Capacity Catalyst

7.3 Growth Inhibitors

7.3.1 NPPA Drug Price Control & NLEM Inclusion Risk

7.3.2 Jan Aushadhi & Trade Generic Penetration

7.3.3 Fragmented Market Structure & Pricing Competition

7.3.4 Regulatory & Compliance Complexity - US FDA Warning Letters Affecting R&D Allocation

7.3.5 INR/USD Depreciation - Revenue Translation & API Import Cost Pressure

7.3.6 Post-COVID Anti-Infective Volume Normalisation

7.4 Driver-Inhibitor Balance Assessment

8. Key Company Profiles

8.1 Sun Pharmaceutical

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Key Products & Segments

8.1.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.1.4 Business Strategy

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.2 Cipla

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Key Products & Segments

8.2.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.2.4 Business Strategy

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.3 Alkem Laboratories

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Key Products & Segments

8.3.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.3.4 Business Strategy

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.4 Mankind Pharma

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Key Products & Segments

8.4.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.4.4 Business Strategy

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.5 Lupin

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Key Products & Segments

8.5.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.5.4 Business Strategy

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.6 Torrent Pharma

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Key Products & Segments

8.6.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.6.4 Business Strategy

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.7 Zydus Lifesciences

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Key Products & Segments

8.7.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.7.4 Business Strategy

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.8 Dr. Reddy's Labs

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Key Products & Segments

8.8.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.8.4 Business Strategy

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.9 Ipca Laboratories

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Key Products & Segments

8.9.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.9.4 Business Strategy

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.10 Abbott India

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Key Products & Segments

8.10.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.10.4 Business Strategy

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.11 Pfizer India

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Key Products & Segments

8.11.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.11.4 Business Strategy

8.11.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.12 Ajanta Pharma

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Key Products & Segments

8.12.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.12.4 Business Strategy

8.12.5 SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.13 Aurobindo (India formulations)

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Key Products & Segments

8.13.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.13.4 Business Strategy

8.13.5 SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.14 Natco Pharma

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Key Products & Segments

8.14.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.14.4 Business Strategy

8.14.5 SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.15 Biocon (Branded formulations)

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Key Products & Segments

8.15.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.15.4 Business Strategy

8.15.5 SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.16 IOLAB / Piramal (Consumer health)

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 Key Products & Segments

8.16.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.16.4 Business Strategy

8.16.5 SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.17 Sanofi India

8.17.1 Company Overview

8.17.2 Key Products & Segments

8.17.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.17.4 Business Strategy

8.17.5 SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

9.2 Competitive Intensity Assessment

9.2.1 Player Tier Structure and Revenue Ranges

9.2.2 Capacity vs. Demand Dynamics

9.2.3 Pricing Environment

9.2.4 Barriers to Entry and Exit

9.3 Key Player Strategies & Positioning

9.3.1 Strategic Group Mapping

9.3.2 Differentiation Strategies by Major Player

9.3.3 Geographic Strongholds

9.3.4 M&A and Partnership Activity (2022-Present)

9.3.5 R&D and Technology Investment Trends

9.4 Competitive Dynamics & Strategic Outlook

9.4.1 Emerging Competitive Threats

9.4.2 Consolidation vs. Fragmentation Outlook

9.4.3 Competitive Response Matrix

9.4.4 Strategic Recommendations for 2025-2031

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.5 Competitive Rivalry

11. PESTLE Analysis

11.1 Political

11.1.1 Government Healthcare Ambition as a Structural Demand Driver

11.1.2 Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - Industrial Policy Backbone

11.1.3 Drug Price Control and NPPA Regulation

11.1.4 Geopolitical Positioning - India as Global Pharma Supplier

11.2 Economic

11.2.1 Macro Growth and Pharmaceutical Spending Correlation

11.2.2 Currency Dynamics and USD Revenue Translation Risk

11.2.3 Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditure - Market Structure Determinant

11.2.4 Fragmented Market Structure and Consolidation Economics

11.3 Social

11.3.1 The NCD Epidemic - Structural Demand Architecture

11.3.2 Demographic Dividend and Urban Migration

11.3.3 Healthcare Awareness and Therapy Compliance Evolution

11.3.4 Cultural Dynamics - The Branded Generic Prescription Culture

11.4 Technological

11.4.1 Biosimilar Innovation - Market Transformation at Scale

11.4.2 E-Pharmacy and Digital Distribution Transformation

11.4.3 Manufacturing Technology - Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance

11.4.4 Digital Health Integration - AI and Diagnostics

11.5 Legal

11.5.1 Drug Price Control - NLEM and Beyond

11.5.2 Intellectual Property - The Patent Cliff and Compulsory Licensing

11.5.3 Regulatory Framework - CDSCO and Drug Approval Pathways

11.6 Environmental

11.6.1 Climate Risk and Agricultural API Feedstocks

11.6.2 Environmental Compliance - Manufacturing Discharge and Sustainability

11.6.3 ESG as a Competitive Differentiator

11.6.4 Sustainability in Packaging and Logistics

11.7 PESTLE Summary Assessment

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview and Analytical Framework

12.2 Strengths

12.2.1 Structural Demand Engine: World's Largest NCD Epidemic

12.2.2 Branded Generic Model Creates Durable Competitive Moats

12.2.3 Deep Manufacturing Capability and API Self-Sufficiency Trajectory

12.2.4 Biosimilar Leadership Unlocking New Market

12.3 Weaknesses

12.3.1 Pricing Controls and DPCO Compression on Branded Margins

12.3.2 Intense Market Fragmentation Limiting Competitive Rationalization

12.3.3 Skewed Urban-Rural Distribution Infrastructure

12.3.4 Dependence on API Imports - Residual China Risk

12.4 Opportunities

12.4.1 GLP-1 Biosimilar Market - The Fastest-Growing IPM Sub-Segment

12.4.2 Ayushman Bharat and Health Insurance Penetration Expanding the Addressable Market

12.4.3 Oncology Premium Growth - Specialty Drug Premiumisation

12.4.4 E-Pharmacy Channel Transformation - New Distribution Economics

12.5 Threats

12.5.1 Escalating Generic Substitution - Jan Aushadhi and Trade Generic Pressure

12.5.2 Regulatory Price Intervention Risk - NPPA and DPCO Expansion

12.5.3 Multinational Competition in High-Value Therapeutic Categories

12.5.4 Geopolitical and Supply Chain Disruption Risk

12.6 SWOT Summary Matrix

13. Future Trends & Outlook

13.1 Overview

13.2 Trend One: The GLP-1 Biosimilar Revolution and the Obesity-Diabetes Nexus

13.3 Trend Two: NCD Epidemic Acceleration Driving Chronic Therapy Growth

13.4 Trend Three: Ayushman Bharat and Government-Led Demand Expansion

13.5 Trend Four: E-Pharmacy Channel Disruption and Digital Distribution Transformation

13.6 Trend Five: Biosimilar Premiumisation and the Specialty Biologics Market

13.7 Trend Six: Competitive Consolidation and M&A-Driven Market Structure Evolution

13.8 Outlook Summary: 2026-2031 Key Projections

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1: 3.1: Forecast of Cardiovascular & Antihypertensive (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 2: 3.2: Forecast of Anti-hypertensive (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 3: 3.3: Forecast of Cardiac (Statins, Anti-anginal) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 4: 3.4: Forecast of Anticoagulants & Others (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 5: 3.5: Forecast of Anti-Diabetic (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 6: 3.6: Forecast of Oral Anti-diabetics (Metformin, DPP4) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 7: 3.7: Forecast of GLP-1 (Ozempic, Mounjaro, Biosim) [IPM-tracked only] (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 8: 3.8: Forecast of Insulin analogues (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 9: 3.9: Forecast of Anti-infectives (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 10: 3.10: Forecast of Antibiotics (Cephalosporins, etc.) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 11: 3.11: Forecast of Antifungals & Antivirals (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 12: 3.12: Forecast of Gastrointestinal (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 13: 3.13: Forecast of Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 14: 3.14: Forecast of Respiratory (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 15: 3.15: Forecast of CNS / Neurology (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 16: 3.16: Forecast of Oncology (Prescription) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 17: 3.17: Forecast of Dermatology (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 18: 3.18: Forecast of Gynaecology (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 19: 3.19: Forecast of Other Therapeutic Areas (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 20: 4.20: Forecast of Retail Pharmacy (Trade generics + Branded) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 21: 4.21: Forecast of Branded Rx (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 22: 4.22: Forecast of Trade Generics / Unbranded (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 23: 4.23: Forecast of OTC / Self-medication (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 24: 4.24: Forecast of Hospital / Institutional (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 25: 4.25: Forecast of Private Hospital (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 26: 4.26: Forecast of Government (Ayushman Bharat/PMJAY) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 27: 4.27: Forecast of ESI / CGHS (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 28: 4.28: Forecast of Jan Aushadhi (Generic public stores) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 29: 4.29: Forecast of E-Pharmacy (1mg, Apollo, PharmEasy) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 30: 4.30: Forecast of Diagnostics-linked dispensing (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 31: 4.31: Forecast of Veterinary (pharma segment) (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 32: 6.32: Forecast of India (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 33: 6.33: Forecast of West India (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 34: 6.35: Forecast of North India (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 35: 6.37: Forecast of South India (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 36: 6.39: Forecast of East India (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 37: 6.41: Forecast of Central India (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 38: 6.43: Forecast of Maharashtra (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 39: 6.44: Forecast of Gujarat (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 40: 6.45: Forecast of Goa (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 41: 6.46: Forecast of Delhi NCR (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 42: 6.47: Forecast of Uttar Pradesh (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 43: 6.48: Forecast of Punjab (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 44: 6.49: Forecast of Haryana (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 45: 6.50: Forecast of Rajasthan (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 46: 6.51: Forecast of Tamil Nadu (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 47: 6.52: Forecast of Karnataka (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 48: 6.53: Forecast of Telangana (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 49: 6.54: Forecast of Andhra Pradesh (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 50: 6.55: Forecast of Kerala (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 51: 6.56: Forecast of West Bengal (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 52: 6.57: Forecast of Odisha (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 53: 6.58: Forecast of Bihar (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 54: 6.59: Forecast of Jharkhand (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 55: 6.60: Forecast of Madhya Pradesh (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 56: 6.61: Forecast of Chhattisgarh (in USD Bn)

Exhibit 57: 6.62: Forecast of Global Market YoY Growth Rate & CAGR Summary (in %)

Companies Featured



Sun Pharmaceutical

Cipla

Alkem Laboratories

Mankind Pharma

Lupin

Torrent Pharma

Zydus Lifesciences

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories

Abbott India

Pfizer India

Ajanta Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma

Natco Pharma

Biocon

Piramal Pharma Sanofi India

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900