Inside Information: IQM Quantum Computers Plc Has Received A New Order For An IQM Radiance 54-Qubit Quantum Computer From QAI, A South Korean Quantum AI Company
IQM Quantum Computers Plc, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, has received a new order from QAI Co., Ltd., a South Korean quantum-AI data center and cloud infrastructure company, to deliver an IQM Radiance R3 54-qubit quantum computer. The order covers a complete on-premises quantum computing solution for QAI's data center, including an IQM Radiance R3 system and associated services.
The total order value is between EUR 8 million and EUR 10 million, and it will be recognized as revenue in 2027. The IQM Radiance R3 is expected to be delivered and installed on-premises at QAI's data center in Seoul, by the end of 2027.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
...
About IQM Quantum Computers
IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 450 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment