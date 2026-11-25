MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IQM Quantum Computers Plc, Inside Information, November 25, 2026 at 17:30 (EET).

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, has received a new order from QAI Co., Ltd., a South Korean quantum-AI data center and cloud infrastructure company, to deliver an IQM Radiance R3 54-qubit quantum computer. The order covers a complete on-premises quantum computing solution for QAI's data center, including an IQM Radiance R3 system and associated services.

The total order value is between EUR 8 million and EUR 10 million, and it will be recognized as revenue in 2027. The IQM Radiance R3 is expected to be delivered and installed on-premises at QAI's data center in Seoul, by the end of 2027.

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About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 450 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.