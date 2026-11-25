AI Agent Manager Professional | Certiprof LLC

CertiProf's AI Agent Manager certification covers how professionals set limits on agent autonomy, maintain human oversight and measure performance.

- Ismael Ramirez, Certiprof CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CertiProf is highlighting the role of the AI Agent Manager as organizations bring AI agents into customer service and other business workflows. An AI Agent Manager defines what an agent can do, determines when a person must intervene and measures whether the agent is meeting its business objective. These responsibilities are covered in CertiProf's AI Agent Manager Professional Certification (AIAMTM).What does an AI Agent Manager do?An AI Agent Manager translates a business objective into operating rules for an AI agent. In customer service, for example, an agent might be allowed to draft replies to routine inquiries. The manager defines when a refund request requires human approval, what information the agent can access and how staff should handle exceptions. Once the agent is in use, the manager can review whether it reduces response times while maintaining the quality of replies.“If an AI agent recommends a refund, who decides whether it can issue one? Who reviews the exceptions? Those are management decisions,” said Ismael Ramirez, CEO at CertiProf.“At the ITCC Fall Member Meeting in Santa Clara, we talked about what it means to demonstrate skills on the job. For an AI Agent Manager, that can mean explaining which decisions an agent can handle and which require a person to step in.”What does the AI Agent Manager certification cover?The program covers levels of agent autonomy, onboarding and testing before deployment, access controls, human oversight, incident management and performance measurement. It also explores how organizations can evaluate an initial pilot before expanding an agent's responsibilities. The certification focuses on the decisions managers make when introducing agents into workflows shared with employees.CertiProf, a member of the IT Certification Council (ITCC), attended the 2026 ITCC Fall Member Meeting in Santa Clara, California. A question from that meeting informs how CertiProf describes the program: what should a professional be able to do in a particular role? In AI agent management, that may involve writing acceptance criteria, assigning responsibility for reviewing exceptions or deciding whether a pilot is ready to expand.How can professionals earn the AI Agent Manager certification?CertiProf offers the self-study guide at no cost in English, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. Online exam access is available for a one-time payment of USD 1 and includes two attempts within six months of purchase. The exam has 40 multiple-choice questions, a 60-minute time limit and an 80% passing score. Candidates who pass earn a verifiable digital badge issued through BadgeClaimed under the Open Badges 3.0 standard. The certification is valid for one year.AI Agent Manager study guide and exam details:About CertiProfCertiProf is a professional certification organization and a member of the IT Certification Council. Its portfolio includes credentials in artificial intelligence, project management, cybersecurity and management systems. With over 11 years of experience, Certiprof has partnered with 1,500 academies, and certified 2 million candidates worldwide.

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CertiProf Defines What AI Agent Managers Do as Businesses Adopt AI Agents News Provided By CertiProf LLC November 25, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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