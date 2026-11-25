O&H Danish Bakery's Kringle wins best kringle for 11 consecutive years

The results are in: Best of Racine County awards recognize the family-owned bakery in four categories

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- O&H Danish Bakery has been named Best Bakery, Best Kringle, Best Donuts and Best Cupcake in the 2026 Best of Racine County awards presented by The Journal Times. O&H Danish Bakery has received recognition in each of these categories several times, including winning Best Kringle for 11 consecutive years.The Best of Racine County awards highlight local businesses and organizations that make Racine a great place to live, work and play, where winners are determined by votes cast by county residents. These prestigious awards recognize community favorites each year while acknowledging outstanding local businesses across categories including food and spirits, health and wellness, professional services and more.“It's incredibly meaningful to know that our family's traditional Kringle recipe remains a favorite in the community for more than 76 years,” said Peter Olesen, president and fourth-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery.“Receiving this recognition in Racine County, where our story began many decades ago, makes this achievement even more special.”While O&H Danish Bakery has earned national acclaim since its founding in 1949, its top priority remains delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Every year, O&H Danish Bakery offers dozens of Kringle flavors and bakes up to 7,000 Kringle each day during the holiday season. The bakery continues to offer beloved, scratch-made treats including Danish Kringle, cupcakes, birthday cakes and more, available online for two-day nationwide shipping. To learn more about O&H Danish Bakery, explore its history and order, visit ohdanishbakery.About O&H Danish BakeryBest known for its award-winning Kringle, O&H Danish Bakery has proudly served customers for more than 75 years. Founded by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924, the bakery carries on his legacy through the fourth generation of the Olesen family. Its handcrafted pastries have been featured on Good Morning America and received national attention from CNN, FOX News, Newsweek, USA Today, and other outlets. O&H has been named Best Kringle by The Journal Times for more than 10 consecutive years and has earned Racine honors for Best Bakery and Best in Customer Service-Retail. Today, the bakery operates five locations across Racine, Sturtevant, and Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and ships its artisan-made pastries nationwide.Learn more at OHDanishBakery and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.# # #Q: What is Kringle?A: Kringle is a traditional Danish pastry made with 36 layers of buttery, flaky dough shaped into an oval and filled with ingredients such as fruit, nuts, cheese or chocolate. The pastry is traditionally finished with icing. Kringle is closely associated with Racine, Wisconsin, where O&H Danish Bakery has been making the pastry for four generations.Q: Where can I buy Kringle?O&H Danish Bakery's Kringle is available at all five southeastern Wisconsin O&H Danish Bakery locations, and select flavors are available at Trader Joe's nationwide. O&H Kringle can also be ordered online through Amazon, Goldbelly or directly through O&H Danish Bakery's website at ohdanishbakeryQ: What items does O&H Danish Bakery sell?A: O&H Danish Bakery is a scratch-made, full-service bakery specializing in Kringle and offers a variety of other baked goods. In addition to its award-winning Kringle, O&H makes donuts, cupcakes, brownies, cakes, pastries and other baked treats, as well as coffee. O&H Danish Bakery was recognized in the 2026 Best of Racine County awards presented by The Journal Times, winning Best Kringle, Best Bakery, Best Cupcake and Best Donuts.Q: What is O&H Danish Bakery?O&H Danish Bakery is a four-generation family-owned bakery located in Racine County, Wisconsin that specializes in Danish Kringle, donuts, cupcakes, coffee cakes and more. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations in southeast Wisconsin, including bakeries in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured as a top gift item in CNN, FOX News, Newsweek, USA Today and more, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country.

Emily Miller

Laughlin Constable

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O&H DANISH BAKERY VOTED BEST BAKERY, BEST KRINGLE AND MORE, MARKING 11 CONSECUTIVE BEST KRINGLE WINS News Provided By Laughlin Constable November 25, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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