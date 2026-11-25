MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The expanded partnership includes Shock Doctor Customs, Advanced and Flash, with custom-fit mouthguards made in SportsGuard's Kent, Ohio, lab.

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SportsGuard Laboratories and Shock Doctor are expanding their partnership with a collection of custom-fit sports mouthguards made in SportsGuard's Kent, Ohio, lab. Athletes take an impression at home, and SportsGuard makes each guard around a model of their teeth. The collection includes Shock Doctor Customs, Advanced and Flash.

Dr. Dan Brett founded SportsGuard in 1996 after treating athletes with dental injuries in his practice. SportsGuard's Kent lab uses pressure lamination to form each guard over a model of the athlete's teeth. The expanded partnership brings that lab-made fit to more Shock Doctor designs.

Shock Doctor Advanced features Shock Pads and front-facing Shock branding. Flash pairs the Shock Doctor bolt with a choice of colors. With Shock Doctor Customs, athletes can add a name, number or team logo to their design.

After ordering online, athletes receive an at-home impression kit. They return their impression using the prepaid label, and SportsGuard makes the finished mouthguard and ships it directly to them.

Explore the collection and ordering options on the SportsGuard website.

About SportsGuard Laboratories

Founded by Dr. Dan Brett in 1996, SportsGuard Laboratories makes custom athletic mouthguards in Kent, Ohio. Dentist made. Performance ready. Learn more at sportsguard.

About Shock Doctor

Shock Doctor, part of United Sports Brands, offers mouthguards and other athletic protective equipment. Learn more at shockdoctor.

Tom Sitko

Helix Marketing

+1 330-715-6604

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SportsGuard and Shock Doctor Expand Custom Mouthguard Partnership News Provided By Helix Ventures November 25, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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