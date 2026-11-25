- Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services STUTTGART, GERMANY, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P3 digital services, technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), announces its biggest presence ever in the upcoming edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), 6-9 January, 2027 in Las Vegas.P3 will highlight how its SPARQ OS platform powers the future of Software-Defined Vehicles across diverse mobility sectors using Android Automotive OS 17, from seamlessly integrated digital clusters to the interactive SPARQ gamecenter for passenger entertainment. The exhibit will highlight SPARQ OS's expansion into new domains, including industrial vehicles, multi-SoC architectures for two-wheelers, and HPC-powered architectures for next-generation agricultural machinery.Additionally, P3 will introduce SPARQ AutoCab, a turnkey, customizable in-cabin interface designed to elevate the passenger experience and streamline deployment for the future of autonomous robotaxis.SPARQ OS is the dynamic and ever-innovating IVI solution created by P3 based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS), the fastest growing in-vehicle infotainment operating system in the world today. SPARQ's state-of-the-art cockpit platform includes a diverse and expanding app store; SPARQ store offers over 200 automotive apps to date. It's also pre-equipped with smart navigation and other enabling services. It also features digital and personal voice assistant, charging, rich media, and a wide array of entertainment that meets the needs of all a vehicle's occupants“We truly believe that we are at the dawn of a new era of IVI innovation, enabled by Android Automotive OS, and we're hugely excited about the opportunity to meet at CES with vehicle manufacturers from around the world,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services.P3 recently won a top award in the seventh annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. P3's flagship SPARQ OS platform has been named the“Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year” for 2026.SPARQ OS ecosystem partnerships take centre stage with P3 at CESThe full range of SPARQ OS partnerships and empowering pre-integrations will be on show, including:.3SS 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment: Integrated with P3's SPARQ OS, award-winning 3Ready Automotive platform brings together a range of premium content providers and OEMs' own content. Carmakers can manage which content takes priority across the fleet without over-the-air software updates, while tailoring the experience to their brand. 3Ready Automotive helps OEMs bring entertainment to market faster and creates opportunities to turn engagement into revenue..Audiokinetic's Wwise Automotive interactive audio solution is fully integrated into SPARQ OS to enrich audio user experiences of AAOS-powered infotainment. This partnership transforms in-cockpit audio by giving carmakers a powerful toolkit for creating tailored, branded vehicle audio experiences including synthetic engine sound, spatial alarms, vehicle chimes, HMI feedback sound, navigation sound cues (AR HUD), and ride sonification. OEMs can seamlessly deliver immersive user experiences and make driving more intuitive and enjoyable..BeyondHMI: Founded by Prof. Dr. Peter Rössger, beyond HMI///// provides strategic human-technology advisory services, helping executives make better decisions about AI, digital technologies, and human-machine interaction. Based on more than 30 years of experience in automotive HMI, UX, and technology strategy, beyond HMI///// supports OEMs, suppliers, and technology companies in identifying opportunities, evaluating risks, setting priorities, and translating technological possibilities into meaningful human and business value. Technology is not the goal. Value is..FPT will showcase its Virtual & Connected vision, led by AI-powered virtual engineering to enable shift-left SDV development. Complementing this foundation are intelligent, proactive in-car experiences through its Android Automotive-based Agentic Cockpit, connected intelligence across vehicles and fleets, as well as digital twins for adaptive manufacturing, with a shared focus on faster time to market, higher quality, and lower lifecycle costs..Hush Cycles: CES 2027 visitors will see the global debut of P3's new SPARQ OS for motorcycles platform, a ground-breaking infotainment solution designed to meet the unique needs of motorcyclists. P3 and Hush Cycles have combined their respective technologies to create a reference vehicle that demonstrates the fully connected, infotainment-rich electric motorbike. On display will be the pre-integrated proof-of-concept with SPARQ OS fully embedded in a live prototype Superior GT Hush Cycles motorbike dashboard with connected handlebars..KaraFun is a leading karaoke streaming service featuring an extensive library of high-quality licensed music spanning thousands of studio-recorded songs. Updated with hundreds of new tracks each month, KaraFun delivers a rich, engaging experience for users of all ages and musical tastes. The KaraFun platform supports multiple devices and offers standout features such as real-time key and tempo adjustment, offline sync, and dual-screen mode for lyrics display..RemotiveLabs will showcase its fully virtualized vehicle demo at CES 2027, proudly featured within P3's SPARQ OS booth. Built on an open, cloud-based platform with VHAL and Cuttlefish support, it's the ideal setup for early Android bring-up and continuous testing, also including integration, moving smoothly from SIL to HIL environments. With lightweight tooling that fits into any workflow, RemotiveLabs empowers the entire Android ecosystem to prototype, validate, and deliver new in-vehicle experiences faster..Sygic, the world's most downloaded offline GPS navigation, included out-of-the-box in SPARQ OS. Sygic Automotive provides advanced GPS navigation solutions tailored for automakers, ensuring seamless integration with in-car infotainment systems. The intuitive touch interface allows reliable usage even without a connection to mobiles or other services. Designed for cars, caravans, motorbikes, trucks, and EVs, Sygic's navigation offers accurate, real-time route guidance, optimized for each vehicle type's specific needs and road restrictions..Talos Technology is an innovative engineering company specializing in advanced electric and hybrid powertrain solutions for the automotive, motorsport, and aerospace industries. Combining expertise in electric motor design, powertrain integration, and cutting-edge control systems, the company delivers high-performance, efficient, and reliable technologies that contribute to the future of sustainable mobility..Uno Minda is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of innovative automotive components and systems, serving major OEMs across the automotive industry. Established in 1958, the company has built a strong reputation for quality, technological excellence and innovation, with over six decades of experience in automotive.NOTE TO CES 2027 MEDIA – Book a 1:1 briefing and demo on the P3 digital services stand at LVCC, West Hall, Level 1, Booth 3719

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P3 digital services

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P3 to Showcase How Android Automotive Transforms What Infotainment Can Do for OEMs at CES® 2027 News Provided By P3 digital services November 25, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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