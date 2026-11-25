haron St. Clair, a top real estate agent in Upper St. Clair, PA, earns RealTrends Verified recognition and highlights an above-asking-price local sale.

UPPER ST. CLAIR, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sharon St. Clair has built her real estate practice around helping clients understand their options and prepare for their next move. With more than 200 career transactions and 80 five-star client reviews, Sharon St. Clair has established a reputation as a top real estate agent in Upper St. Clair, PA.Her professional record includes RealTrends recognition and local results such as an above-asking-price sale on Terrie Drive.What Was Sharon St. Clair Recognized by RealTrends For?Sharon St. Clair earned five distinctions on her RealTrends profile, reflecting her residential sales production as an individual agent.- Verified by RealTrends- RealTrends Verified Top Agent by Volume- RealTrends Verified Top Agent by Sides- City Ranked Agent by Volume- City Ranked Agent by SidesHer profile records $17.30 million in closed sales volume across 30 transaction sides during 2025.What Makes Sharon St. Clair a Top Producer in Upper St. Clair?St. Clair represents buyers and sellers in Upper St. Clair, PA, Peters Township, and surrounding communities through Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Her work includes residential and luxury properties, with advice tailored to each client's priorities, timing, and property.For sellers, she helps determine which preparations are worthwhile, how to price against competing listings, and how to evaluate offers. Buyers receive guidance on comparable sales, property condition, and the terms involved in a purchase.Experience Proof Points- More than 200 career real estate transactions- Over $89 million in career sales volume (needs updated) Getting you numbers- No. 1 in MLS-reported sales volume within Howard Hanna's Upper St. Clair office since January 2026- Recipient of National Sales Excellence and VIP Champions recognition- 80 five-star client reviewsFeatured Upper St. Clair Sale: 1616 Terrie DriveSharon St. Clair represented the sellers of 1616 Terrie Drive in Upper St. Clair, which closed in August 2026 for $600,000, above its $599,000 asking price. The home went under contract in less than two days.According to St. Clair, the property established the highest listing and closed-sale prices recorded on Terrie Drive.“Every home needs a plan that reflects its features, condition, and the buyers likely to consider it,” says St. Clair.“For my sellers, that means preparing thoughtfully, setting a price supported by the market, and reviewing each offer with their next move in mind.”What Does the Recognition Mean for Upper St. Clair Buyers and Sellers?St. Clair's RealTrends recognition gives buyers and sellers a documented record of her annual production to consider alongside client feedback and individual sales results. Her Terrie Drive transaction provides an example of a property attracting an acceptable offer quickly, even when other listings take longer to sell.In her November update, St. Clair cited Realtors Property Resource data showing an average of 28 days on the market for October 2026. She also noted that some homes were taking considerably longer and that buyers approaching the holidays were deliberate about their choices.For sellers, that makes pricing and preparation important. Recent comparable sales help establish value, while competing listings show what else buyers can consider. Presentation and marketing then help prospective buyers understand the home's features.Buyers benefit from reviewing disclosures, comparable sales, and financing early. That preparation helps them decide when there is room to negotiate and when a property warrants a prompt offer.Who Is Sharon St. Clair?Sharon St. Clair is a real estate professional with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, based at the Upper St. Clair office on Fort Couch Road. She serves buyers and sellers in Upper St. Clair, Peters Township, Mt. Lebanon, South Fayette, North Strabane and Cecil Township and nearby Pennsylvania communities.Her approach centers on careful preparation and direct communication. Whether a client is purchasing a first home, selling a longtime residence, or considering a luxury property, she helps explain the decisions ahead and coordinates the steps needed to reach closing.Buying or selling in Upper St. Clair, PA? Reach Sharon St. Clair at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services at 724-503-0014.

Sharon St. Clair

Sharon St. Clair

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Top Real Estate Agent in Upper St. Clair, PA, Sharon St. Clair Earns RealTrends Verified Recognition News Provided By Sharon St. Clair November 25, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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