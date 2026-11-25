Principal Secretary for the State Department for Basic Education, Dr. John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, CBS, today accompanied Education Cabinet Secretary Hon. Julius Migos Ogamba, EGH, as he inaugurated the Multi-Stakeholder Task Team on Unrest in Schools at CEMASTEA, Nairobi.

Prof. Peter Mulwa Mbithi chairs the Task Team. It will look into the causes of unrest, arson and violence in our schools and recommend lasting solutions. Its work covers school safety and boarding management, learner discipline and counselling, bullying, substance abuse, the effect of social media, the cost of education, and the roles of school heads, Boards of Management, teachers and parents.

CS Ogamba asked the team to find out why recommendations from earlier inquiries were never fully implemented, and to propose ways of holding institutions accountable.

PS Ololtuaa said every recommendation must have an identifiable implementing institution. He called for a practical roadmap with clear timelines, resources and measurable indicators.

The Task Team will hear from learners, parents, teachers, administrators and communities in all 47 counties. Its report is due by 2nd March 2027.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.