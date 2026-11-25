MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued notices summoning the two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress for a formal hearing in New Delhi on November 27 over their competing claims to the original party name, "All India Trinamool Congress", and its electoral symbol, "Grass and Flower".

Both camps, one led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and the other headed by Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, have been directed to depute their representatives to the poll panel's headquarters at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Following the vertical split in the party after the state Assembly elections earlier this year, both factions submitted extensive documentation to the Commission substantiating their respective claims, bringing the dispute to the oral hearing stage.

Political observers point to two likely outcomes from the proceedings: the ECI may either allot the original name and the "Grass and Flower" symbol to one of the two factions, or freeze both the original party name and symbol altogether, instructing both groups to continue operating under their interim designations.

Currently, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction is registered under the interim name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) with the "football player" electoral symbol, while the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction operates as the Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) with the "envelope" symbol.

The hearing follows a September 28 directive from the Supreme Court instructing the ECI to adjudicate the ownership dispute within three months. The apex court had ordered both sides to file affidavits and supporting documents within four weeks, after directing the Commission to place on record an assessment of the organisational support commanded by each faction.

Subsequently, on October 30, a Supreme Court division bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant granted the Democratic Trinamool Congress an additional 10 days to submit its required affidavits, while giving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress 10 days to file a counter-affidavit, prompting a temporary postponement of the Commission's hearing.

With both sides having now completed their affidavit submissions in accordance with procedural rules, the poll panel has convened Friday's hearing.