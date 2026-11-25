MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur/Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the state government to appeal against the acquittal of most accused in a 2017 case involving the alleged international smuggling of rare pangolins and red-crowned roof turtles.

In an order dated November 2, the High Court accepted the state's application (MCRC No. 60275/2021) and directed that it be registered as a criminal appeal.

The case will be listed before the appropriate division bench during the week commencing December 21, 2026, according to a press release of the state government.

The court also directed the transfer of certified copies of original records and documents available with the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sagar, to the CJM's court in Bhopal for proceedings against absconding accused and further investigation, according to a state government statement.

The High Court also allowed applications filed by the CBI's Economic Offences-II branch, New Delhi, and permitted the agency to participate in the proceedings as an intervenor. The CBI had earlier taken over the investigation into the same incident and registered a case under RC-2202023E0019.

The Madhya Pradesh Special Tiger Strike Force (MPSTSF) registered a forest offence case in Sagar on May 5, 2017, following allegations of illegal possession, transportation and smuggling of protected wildlife species, particularly pangolins and red-crowned roof turtles.

During the investigation, around 300 grams of pangolin scales were recovered from the residence of Nandlal at the instance of an accused, Azad. Statements of the accused were also recorded by authorised forest officers under Sections 50(8) and 50(9) of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The preliminary investigation indicated the involvement of an organised gang engaged in the illegal collection, trade and transportation of protected and regulated wildlife species, including turtles.

"The gang intended to smuggle these wildlife species out of India for export," the state government said in its statement.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sagar, had convicted the accused on July 19, 2021. However, the District and Sessions Court, Sagar, on November 27, 2021, acquitted most of them and reduced the sentences of some others from seven years to four years.

The state government subsequently approached the High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision.

The latest order allows the state's appeal proceedings to move forward in a case involving alleged cross-border trafficking of protected wildlife species.