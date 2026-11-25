MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The United States on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods following an investigation into manufacturing overcapacity, while raising the possibility of a 17 per cent rate if India reaches a trade agreement addressing US concerns.

The proposal would account for existing tariffs imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and exempt certain products. It does not impose new duties immediately.

India is among 14 economies covered by findings announced by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Their manufacturing policies were unreasonable and burdened or restricted U.S. commerce, making them subject to possible action under the trade law, USTR said.

For India, the agency proposed tariffs“of up to 25 per cent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods.”

That means existing duties under Section 301 would be taken into account when calculating the proposed tariff. The announcement also sought consideration of adjustments for duties under Section 232, a separate law used for national security-related trade restrictions.

The possible 17 per cent rate would depend on India reaching an agreement on reciprocal trade that responds to the findings of the investigation.

USTR identified pharmaceuticals, medical devices, steel, solar products, and information and communications technology as sectors in which it said Indian policies particularly affected US commerce.

USTR said those practices reduced opportunities for US producers in India and other markets, contributed to lost American production, exports, jobs and investment, and increased economic security risks.

Greer said President Donald Trump was proposing action to eliminate practices that international discussions had failed to change.

The other economies covered by Wednesday's findings are China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Japan.

The proposed rates and adjustments differ across those economies. USTR has not yet made determinations concerning Mexico and Norway, which were also included in the original investigations.

Written comments on the proposals are due January 5, 2027. Requests to testify, accompanied by summaries of the planned testimony, are due the same day. Hearings are scheduled to begin January 25 and continue as needed.

Section 301 allows the United States to respond to foreign government practices it determines unfairly burden American commerce.

USTR began the investigations into manufacturing overcapacity on March 11. It said it received 1,070 comments and testimony from nearly 140 witnesses concerning the 16 economies originally investigated.