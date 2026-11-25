MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) In a major policy move to permanently tackle drought conditions in Maharashtra, the state government has made it mandatory to construct a Bridge-cum-Bandhara (weir) alongside every new bridge built through state and central government agencies.

Additionally, to address livestock fodder shortages, immediate approval has been granted to open fodder camps in Solapur, Dharashiv, and other affected areas as needed, announced Revenue Minister and Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Relief Chairman Chandrashekhar Bawankule here on Wednesday.

The decisions were taken during a review meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Relief held at Mantralaya under Bawankule's chairmanship.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil, Employment Guarantee and Horticulture Minister Bharat Gogawale, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and senior officials from various departments.

Minister Bawankule stated that the government has issued clear directives to the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), and the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana to integrate a bandhara into every new bridge built over rivers and streams.

This measure is designed to impound at least one meter of water beneath each bridge, significantly boosting water storage capacity.

Similar bridge-cum-weir structures are also being planned along the Shaktipeeth Expressway. Inspired by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and modelled on the Bihar government's initiative, soil and murum excavated from lakes under the Water Resources and Water Conservation departments will be utilised for constructing national highways and major roads in the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect will be signed during the upcoming Nagpur Winter Session in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This initiative is expected to accelerate desilting and deepening of major dams and lakes across Maharashtra, said the minister.

Taking cognisance of acute fodder shortages in certain regions, immediate permission has been granted to establish fodder camps based on requests from the District Collectors of Solapur and Dharashiv.

Minister Bawankule said that the government has approved retaining the 2019 rates for fodder supply. Furthermore, he noted that the state is positively considering leasing grazing (gairan) lands for 2 to 3 years to organisations willing to operate gaushalas (cow shelters), as well as constructing 2-to-3-acre farm ponds on grazing lands upon demand from Gram Panchayats.

Addressing a letter submitted by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar regarding drought-related demands, Minister Bawankule assured that a meeting will be convened soon to hold positive discussions and determine which demands can be accepted.

He informed that the scheme to excavate silt from Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, and Malguzari lakes and provide it free of cost to farmers has been extended until June 30. Rates have been fixed at Rs 32 per cubic meter for excavation and Rs 37 per cubic meter for transportation, with a maximum subsidy cap of Rs 37,500.

Forest rights (vanpatta) holders and actual cultivators lacking formal land records-specifically in Jiwati taluka of Chandrapur district-will receive a final grant of Rs 5,000 along with upcoming NDRF/SDRF relief. Additionally, the Revenue and Agriculture departments have issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to expedite pending 'Farmer IDs', he said.

To curb rural migration, a proposal has been forwarded to increase Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), now renamed as VB–G RAM G (Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) daily wages from Rs 317 to Rs 375.

Officials have also been directed to provide immediate electricity connections to incomplete piped water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission to make villages tanker-free.

Following a request by Minister Bharat Gogawale, the Revenue Minister instructed officials to draft a proposal to provide financial aid to save drying fruit orchards.

On MLA Abhimanyu Pawar's demand to permit using sugarcane for silage (murghas), Bawankule stated that a decision will be taken next week after a thorough review.