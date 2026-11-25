A woman agriculture development officer was allegedly assaulted and subjected to caste-based abuse at her workplace in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri after a woman, accompanied by a lawyer, confronted her inside the Agriculture Department office. The incident prompted city police to register an FIR against two named accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant legal provisions. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the officer, a resident of Mahendragarh district, was carrying out her official duties at the Agriculture Department office on Loharu Road when Mamta, a resident of Jhojhu Kalan village, arrived at the premises and allegedly picked a heated argument with her.

The complainant alleged that Mamta verbally abused her, hurled casteist remarks and made an objectionable comment about being able to buy her while she was seated in her office.

When the officer reportedly objected to the abusive language and behaviour, the confrontation allegedly turned violent, with Mamta physically attacking her.

In her complaint, the officer claimed that she was slapped five times in approximately five seconds, leaving her injured and requiring medical attention.

She further alleged that a lawyer accompanying Mamta was also present during the incident and behaved inappropriately with her. Following the alleged assault, the officer was taken to a local civil hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, she approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, demanding legal action against those involved. Acting on her allegations, Charkhi Dadri's City Police Station registered an FIR against two named accused, including Mamta, under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other applicable sections.

Although the incident is reportedly linked to a personal dispute, allegations of physical assault and caste-based abuse have brought the case under the purview of the stringent SC/ST Act.

City Police Station SHO Inspector Devender Mann confirmed that an FIR had been registered but said no arrests had been made so far. He added that an investigation was underway and appropriate action would follow against anyone found guilty.

"The investigation is underway. Whoever is found responsible will face action as per law. We will make efforts to arrest the accused at the earliest," Mann said.