MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 25 (IANS) Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) continued their fine start, posting a comfortable 8-0 win over the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and secured their fourth straight win of the league, maintaining pressure on table-toppers Roundglass Hockey Academy on Day 7 of the Punjab Hockey League 2026 in Mohali on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi, and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, also secured their fourth win in the tournament to make it a four-way tie for the top spot in the standings.

Both sides, along with Roundglass Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC, have 12 points each, sitting in third and fourth spots respectively on goal difference, with Ghumanhera Risers and Naval Tata, Jamshedpur having played five matches each, while Roundglass Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC have played four.

Following a tightly contested, goalless opening quarter, Odisha Naval Tata HPC broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Deonath Nanwar converted a penalty corner to give his side the advantage at half-time.

The Bhubaneswar outfit then shifted gears after the restart, as Bilkan Oram converted two penalty corners (37', 42') either side of a field goal by Deonath Nanwar in the 39th minute to extend the lead to 4-0 by the end of the third quarter. The onslaught continued in the final quarter, with Rohit Ekka converting a penalty corner (47') and Nanwar netting his third goal in the 49th minute to complete his hat-trick, before Abhinas Lakra struck twice from open play (53', 58') to seal a commanding win.

Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, produced a strong second-half surge to register a 6-3 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai, in the opening match of the day.

Major Dhyanchand Sports College made an early impact, taking the lead in the 10th minute through a field goal by Sunil Pal. Ghumanhera Risers Academy responded in the second quarter, with Sukhdev Singh converting a penalty corner in the 18th minute before Shershubjit Singh added a field goal in the 25th minute to put the Delhi outfit ahead.

However, Shivam converted a penalty corner in the 27th minute to bring the team from Saifai level at 2-2 heading into half-time. Ghumanhera Risers Academy seized complete control after the restart, as Sukhdev Singh converted another penalty corner in the 35th minute to complete his brace, followed by a Varinder Singh field goal in the 37th minute.

The Delhi side extended their advantage in the final quarter through an Om Rajnesh Saini penalty stroke (50') and an Ashu field goal (54'), before Himanshu Yadav pulled back a late consolation penalty corner for Major Dhyanchand Sports College in the 55th minute.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, delivered a dominant performance to register an emphatic 8-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, in the second match of the day.

The Jamshedpur outfit blew the contest open in a blistering opening quarter, as captain Md. Jaeed converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute before Mohit Nayak (10'), Anmol Kongari (12'), and Tintus Hemrom (12') all netted field goals to establish a commanding 4-0 lead.

They continued to pile on the pressure in the second quarter, with Sabin Kiro (20') and Patras Hassa (30') converting penalty corners to make it 6-0 at half-time.

Naval Tata Hockey Academy added two more field goals in the third quarter through Premchand Soy (39') and Sunil Bhengra (43'), before reducing the attacking tempo in a goalless final quarter to preserve their clean sheet and claim all three points.

Thursday's fixtures:

11 AM: Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi vs Govt. Hockey Academy, Sonipat

1 PM: Namdhari XI vs Republican Sports Club, Mumbai

3 PM: Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar vs Roundglass Hockey Academy