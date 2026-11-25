MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (“Applied” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AADX) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On June 2, 2026, Applied priced its initial public offering of 32.5 million shares at $20.00 per share and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 3, 2026. Then, on November 11, 2026, Applied reported its third quarter 2026 financial results and lowered its full year 2026 guidance, now expecting total revenue of between $660 million and $670 million, down from $670 million to $690 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $137 million to $142 million, down from $150 million to $155 million. The Company stated that it was“addressing equipment commissioning delays, supplier constraints and productivity issues in parts of our established operations. Together, those factors are affecting the efficient use of our resources in the near term.” Furthermore, the Company revealed that“approval and supplier issues are expected to move between $15 million and $20 million of rotorcraft aftermarket revenue from the fourth quarter into the first half of 2027.” On this news, the price of Applied shares declined by $1.42 per share, or approximately 13.2%, from $10.72 per share on November 9, 2026 to close at $9.30 on November 11, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Applied securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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