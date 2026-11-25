MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The certificate, issued by an independent, nationally accredited certification body, covers the development, operation and support of the Finseo platform, which multiple Fortune Global 500 companies use to measure and grow their visibility in AI search.

Gaildorf, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finseo, a leading AI visibility platform for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification. The audit was conducted by an independent certification body based in Germany that is accredited by the country's national accreditation body. Finseo is among the first platforms in its category to hold the certification.







Finseo is ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

"AI search has moved from an experiment to a board-level topic. The brands we work with share their prompts, markets and competitive strategy with us, and they need to know that data is safe. ISO 27001 is the standard our enterprise customers in Europe ask for first, so we did the work early instead of waiting until a deal depended on it," said David Mühlenweg, founder and CEO of Finseo.

What does the certificate cover?

The certificate covers the "development, operation and support of the Finseo platform and related services for analysing and optimising brand visibility in AI-generated answers, including all supporting business processes." ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard for information security management. It does not certify a single product feature. It certifies how a company identifies risks, controls access, handles incidents and manages suppliers, and this is re-audited every year.

Why does ISO 27001 matter for AI search data?

An AI visibility platform holds more than rankings. Finseo's customers, among them multiple Fortune Global 500 companies, use the platform across the whole workflow, and each step involves data they would not want outside the company:



Strategy data: the prompts, markets and competitors a brand tracks across 20+ AI engines, from AI chat assistants to AI search results, in 85 countries.

Company knowledge: the facts, documents and brand voice stored in Company Brain, which the AI agent and content workflows work from.

Brand facts: the approved facts a company supplies for Fact Check, which compares AI answers against them and flags wrong statements about the brand.

Revenue data: attribution that traces conversions and revenue back to the AI answers that drove them.

Outreach data: the media contacts and email conversations from digital PR outreach, which teams run from the platform to earn the third-party mentions AI answers cite. Connected systems: 50+ integrations, a public API and an MCP server that link Finseo to the tools teams already use.

For enterprise buyers, an independently audited security management system shortens vendor risk reviews and removes a common blocker between evaluation and rollout.

How does Finseo control access to customer data?

Alongside the certified management system, Finseo's enterprise offering for AEO and GEO includes SAML single sign-on, role-based workspace permissions and an audit trail that customers can review themselves.

"Marketing teams do not just want a dashboard. They want to know why an AI answer recommends a competitor and what to do about it. With the certification, the security question is answered up front and the conversation can go straight to visibility, citations and growth," said Maurice Marinelli, co-founder and CMO of Finseo.

About Finseo GmbH

Finseo – AI Visibility Tool for AEO & GEO Finseo helps brands stay visible in the age of AI search. As more people turn to tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, Google AI & more for answers, we track and analyze how often and in what context your brand appears in AI-generated responses. Our platform delivers actionable insights and optimization tools to ensure your business is present, competitive, and discoverable in this new search landscape. By combining AI visibility tracking, prompt-level context analysis, and intelligent content & agentic automation, Finseo empowers companies to own their presence in the conversations that matter most.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: