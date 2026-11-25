MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 5, 2026, iRhythm reported its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing revenue of $221.6 million, below consensus estimates, and flat year-over-year revenue for Zio AT. Additionally, the Company announced that it no longer plans to submit Zio MCT, the Company's next-generation mobile cardiac telemetry (“MCT”) platform, to the FDA this year. iRhythm stated it now expects to submit its Zio MCT filing to the FDA in 2027, attributing the new timeline to the integration of VitalConnect, which iRhtyhm closed a deal to acquire on October 5, 2026. iRhythm CEO Quentin Blackford stated,“With VitalConnect, we immediately have an additional FDA-cleared MCT offering, and integrating this technology will be our near term priority. As a result, we no longer plan to submit Zio MCT to the FDA later this year.”

The announcement was a departure from the previous timeline set and reaffirmed by the Company. On February 19, 2026, iRhythm management stated that its new Zio MCT product was under review with the FDA and that they“expect to release the product in the first half of 2027.” The Company reaffirmed this timeline in its April 30, 2026 earnings call, as well as on August 6, 2026, when the Company announced the acquisition of VitalConnect. When asked on August 6 if the acquisition meant the Company was deprioritizing Zio MCT, Blackford stated,“[W]e are continuing our effort on MCT. We're not backing away from MCT.” On the November 5, 2026 news, the price of iRhythm shares declined by $39.97 per share, or approximately 30.7%, from $130.19 per share on November 5, 2026 to close at $90.22 on November 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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