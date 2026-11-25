MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (“UTI” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UTI) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 18, 2026, UTI announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results, reporting that full year 2026 net income was $33.6 million, a decrease of 46.7% year-over-year and full year adjusted EBITDA was $10.20 million, a decrease of 19.3% year-over-year, which the Company attributed to“strategic growth expenses.” Additionally, the Company announced fiscal year 2027 guidance, setting Diluted EPS at $0.00 to $0.09, down from actual diluted EPS of $0.60 in fiscal 2026, and predicted $35 million of EBITDA impact due to“strategic growth investments.” On this news, the price of UTI shares declined by $1.87 per share, or approximately 8.5%, from $22.04 per share on November 18, 2026 to close at $20.17 on November 19, 2026.

Previously, on August 5, 2026, UTI reported its third quarter 2026 financial results, adjusting its fiscal year 2026 guidance, lowering its baseline adjusted EBITDA outlook to $135 million, down from than $155 million. The Company attributed approximately 70% of that reduction to“lower-than-anticipated fourth quarter new student starts specific to our UTI division's high school channel, primarily in the auto diesel program.” On this news, the price of UTI shares declined by $14.50, or approximately 34.2%, from $42.37 on August 5, 2026 to close at $27.87 on August 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UTI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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