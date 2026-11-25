MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (“UnitedHealth” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UNH) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 18, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed new Medicare Advantage anti-fraud and audit rules. The new rule, called the Comprehensive Regulations to uncover Suspicious Healthcare, would increase audits of insurance providers and allow CMS to recover improper payments. UnitedHealth is one of the largest participants in Medicare Advantage. On this news, the price of UnitedHealth shares declined by $39.77 per share, or approximately 10.2%, from $389.68 per share on November 17, 2026 to close at $349.91 on November 18, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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