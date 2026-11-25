MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Alibaba Group Holding Limited (“Alibaba” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BABA) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 23, 2024 through November 11, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Alibaba made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, Megaspeed, which is suspected of smuggling certain hardware to China illegally; (ii) Alice Huang is suspected of having served as a Chinese spy and achieved notoriety after her relationship with Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, was revealed; and (iii) the foregoing materially raised the likelihood of reputational damage to Alibaba, as well as the risk that Alibaba would not be able to purchase certain products subject to export control restrictions by the United States.

On November 9, 2026, the Financial Times published an article entitled“Alleged Chinese spy linked to Nvidia chief pitched AI chip deals to investors.” The article states that Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive and“the woman at the center of the Nvidia spying scandal,” had a“commercial relationship with Chinese tech giant Alibaba.” The article further asserts that“Alibaba was Megaspeed's anchor customer for its south-east Asia cloud service since the beginning and has remained its largest client.” On this news, the price of Alibaba shares declined by $4.07 per share, or approximately 3.71%, from $109.45 per share on November 8, 2026 to close at $105.38 on November 9, 2026.

On November 10, 2026, the New York Times published an article entitled“The Woman in the Middle of Nvidia's Spy Scandal,” describing U.S. government investigations into Alice Huang and Megaspeed. The article states that“Alibaba became Megaspeed's dominant customer,” as“[m]onths after its sale to the Singaporean shell company, Megaspeed had created a Malaysian subsidiary, which then pledged its servers and intellectual property to a subsidiary of Alibaba called Apex.” On this news, the price of Alibaba shares declined by $1.20 per share, or approximately 1.16%, from $102.72 per share on November 10, 2026 to close at $101.52 on November 11, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alibaba securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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