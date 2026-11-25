MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CVRX) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost. Investors have untilto ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that CVRx made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) to induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees were engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act (“FCA”) and Anti-Kickback Statute (“AKS”); (ii) CVRx's revenues were in part the product of such unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) the illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of criminal and civil liability.

On August 6, 2026, CVRx filed with the SEC a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, disclosing that, on May 14, 2026, the Company“received a civil investigative demand ('CID') from the U.S Department of Justice in connection with an investigation under the False Claims Act.” CVRx stated,“The CID requested information and documents regarding an investigation into whether we caused the submission of false claims to government health insurance programs by improperly marketing our device, offering or paying kickbacks to healthcare providers or providing false information to government health insurance programs.” Additionally, the Company lowered its revenue guidance, citing challenges with sales force productivity. On this news, the price of CVRx shares declined by $3.55 per share, or approximately 60%, from $5.94 per share on August 6, 2026 to close at $2.39 on August 7, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Are My Options?

Courts do not consider applications filed after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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