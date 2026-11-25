MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ABR) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost. Investors have untilto ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 27, 2026 through October 30, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Arbor Realty made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the non-performing loans Arbor Realty described as“ring-fenced” were not contained; (ii) the Company lacked a reasonable basis to represent that the Company would resolve nearly all existing delinquencies by year-end 2026; (iii) the Company could not reasonably reduce its REO balance at the pace predicted by year-end 2026; and (iv) the resulting losses, reserves, and impairments threatened the Company's earnings and its ability to sustain its dividend.

On May 8, 2026, Arbor Realty announced its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing net income for the quarter of $0.6 million, compared to $30.4 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Additionally, the Company had 19 non-performing loans with an unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of $481.5 million, compared to 26 non-performing loans with a UPB of $569.1 million as of December 31, 2025. Arbor Realty CEO Ivan Kaufman stated the Company was“pushing our timetable out a little bit” to resolving non-performing and sub-performing loans and CFO Paul Elenio asserted that the Company maintained its“expectation that we will resolve the bulk of our delinquent loans by the end of the year.” On this news, the price of Arbor Realty shares declined by $0.96 per share, or approximately 11.75%, from $8.17 per share on May 7, 2026 to close at $7.21 on May 8, 2026.

Then, on October 30, 2026, Arbor Realty announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a GAAP net loss of $(85.4) million and that the Company would suspend its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company announced that its number of nonperforming loans had increased from 19 to 32 with a UPB of $647.6 million. Kaufman stated that Arbor Realty“ended the third quarter with approximately $750 million of delinquencies and around $500 million of REO assets for total nonperforming assets of roughly $1.25 billion, which is up around $200 million from last quarter's numbers.” On this news, the price of Arbor Realty shares declined by $0.88 per share, or approximately 29.14%, from $3.02 per share on October 29, 2026 to close at $2.14 on October 30, 2026.

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What Are My Options?

Courts do not consider applications filed after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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