Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heat Pump Water Heaters - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat pump water heaters market was valued at US$6.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$16.4 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising energy costs, stricter building efficiency standards, decarbonization initiatives and increasing demand for sustainable residential and commercial water heating solutions.

Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Heat pump water heaters are gaining adoption as consumers, builders and businesses prioritize energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions. By transferring ambient heat into a water storage system, these units can substantially reduce electricity consumption compared with conventional electric resistance water heaters. Depending on operating conditions and system configuration, heat pump water heaters can deliver significant energy and operating cost savings.

Technological advances are improving performance across a wider range of climates and applications. Developments in compressors, refrigerants, heat exchangers and hybrid heating modes are increasing efficiency, reliability and cold-weather performance. Many current systems also include Wi-Fi connectivity, intelligent thermostats, remote controls, energy monitoring and automated scheduling. These capabilities support integration with smart homes, building energy management platforms and renewable power systems.

Government incentives, rebates and tax benefits are further strengthening demand for energy-efficient water heating equipment. In North America, Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific, building electrification policies and carbon reduction targets are encouraging property owners and developers to replace fossil fuel and conventional electric systems with lower-emission alternatives. Integration with solar photovoltaic installations also enhances the value of heat pump water heaters in energy-efficient and net-zero buildings.

Consumer interest is reinforced by the potential for lower utility bills, reduced environmental impact and long-term performance. Builders and developers are adopting these systems to comply with evolving energy codes, sustainability certifications and green construction requirements. Their suitability for new construction and retrofit projects is supporting broader deployment across residential, commercial and industrial settings.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the global heat pump water heaters market by type, refrigerant, end use and geography. Product categories include air-to-air, air-to-water, water-source, ground-source or geothermal, and hybrid heat pump water heaters. Refrigerant coverage includes R410A, R407C, R744 and other refrigerant types. End-use markets comprise residential, commercial and industrial applications.



The air-to-air segment is forecast to reach US$4.6 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The air-to-water segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% during the analysis period.

The United States heat pump water heaters market was valued at approximately US$1.8 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% and reach US$3.5 million by 2032. Additional geographic coverage includes Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes established heating equipment manufacturers, diversified technology companies and specialized heat pump solution providers. Competitive strategies focus on energy efficiency, low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, connected controls, installation flexibility, climate adaptability and lifecycle cost reduction.

Companies featured in the heat pump water heaters market report include:



A.O. Smith Corporation

ait-deutschland GmbH

Bowman's Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Edward Marcs Philippines, Inc.

GREE Holdings, Inc.

Guangdong Tongyi Heat Pump Science and Technology Corp.

Hayward Industries Inc. Midea Group

Report Coverage and Business Value

The market research provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines demand patterns, technology developments, regulatory influences, competitive positioning and regional opportunities across major global markets.



Comprehensive analysis of heat pump water heater market size, growth rates and forecasts.

Detailed segmentation by technology type, refrigerant and end-use application.

Regional analysis covering the United States, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive intelligence and profiles of prominent market participants.

Assessment of emerging technologies, policy developments and investment opportunities. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global heat pump water heaters market develop through 2032?

Which technology and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How are energy regulations and decarbonization policies influencing adoption?

Which regions are expected to record the fastest market expansion? How are leading companies responding to changing technology and customer requirements?

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprise leaders and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from company activity, expert discussions, conferences, keynote presentations, panel sessions, corporate disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These validated intelligence sources are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, competitive developments and technologies likely to influence future demand. The report also evaluates company-level activity and examines market share where regional competitive structures make such analysis relevant. This approach provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities, evaluating investments and planning market entry or expansion strategies in the global heat pump water heaters industry.

Key Attributes:

