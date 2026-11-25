MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) following the Company's disclosure of material accounting errors requiring the restatement of previously issued financial statements and receipt of a Nasdaq delisting determination.

What Should American Resources Shareholders Do?

If you purchased American Resources securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

To learn more, visit:

You may also contact Jim Baker at ... (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Prompted the Investigation?

On November 24, 2026, American Resources filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that its Audit Committee determined that the Company's previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, as well as the first three quarters of 2025, should no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors.

The accounting errors primarily related to the deconsolidation of American Infrastructure Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation, including how the Company measured and classified its retained interests, reported discontinued operations, and accounted for the collectability and presentation of related-party receivables.

The restatement revised the Company's previously reported consolidated net income of approximately $55.4 million for fiscal year 2025 to a consolidated net loss of approximately $1.2 million. Additionally, the Company's previously reported total assets as of December 31, 2025, were reduced from approximately $168.9 million to $118.6 million, while current related-party receivables were reduced from approximately $59.4 million to $12.1 million.

On the same day, American Resources disclosed that it had received a Nasdaq delisting determination letter dated November 18, 2026, following its failure to timely file its quarterly financial reports for the first three quarters of 2026. The Company also disclosed that it had filed an appeal of Nasdaq's determination and requested a stay of the suspension of trading pending a hearing.

Following these disclosures, American Resources' stock price declined sharply in premarket trading on November 25, 2026.

Johnson Fistel's investigation focuses on whether American Resources and certain of its officers and directors made materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information concerning the Company's financial condition, accounting practices, and internal controls over financial reporting.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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