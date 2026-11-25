Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Guided Vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Automated Guided Vehicles market, valued at US$2.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$4.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by increased investment in warehouse automation, manufacturing efficiency, material-handling optimization and resilient supply chain operations.

The comprehensive Automated Guided Vehicles market report provides independent analysis of annual sales, regional performance, competitive positioning and technology trends. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their effects on sourcing strategies, supply chain stability, manufacturing costs and geographic market realignment.

Automated Guided Vehicles Market Highlights



Tow Vehicles: The tow vehicles segment is forecast to reach US$1.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023.

Forklift Trucks: The forklift trucks segment is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, reflecting growing demand for automated transport and material-handling operations.

United States: The U.S. Automated Guided Vehicles market was valued at US$519.4 million in 2023.

China: China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%, reaching US$793.9 million by 2030. Global Coverage: The analysis assesses market opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for Automated Guided Vehicles is rising as organizations modernize factories, warehouses and distribution centers. Companies are prioritizing automation to improve throughput, enhance operational consistency and address increasingly complex logistics requirements. Product and process innovation, emerging automation technologies and changing global trade patterns are also influencing market development.

The report evaluates the principal drivers and restraints affecting the global Automated Guided Vehicles market through 2030. It examines how market shares may shift across vehicle categories and geographic regions while identifying segments with strong revenue potential. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports revised forecasts that account for economic uncertainty, tariff effects and structural changes in globalization.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

The latest edition analyzes tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. Coverage includes supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions and the geographic realignment of production and procurement. Particular attention is given to trade tensions and tariff measures that became especially significant in 2025, including updated analysis of policies originating during the Trump administration.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect tariff exposure, economic volatility and evolving trade relationships. The analysis also considers key economic and demographic indicators, including population growth and urbanization, in assessing future market prospects.

Competitive Landscape

The Automated Guided Vehicles market report profiles 73 companies and evaluates the geographic presence and competitive positioning of major participants. Featured companies include:



Hitachi Ltd.

KION Group AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Konecranes PLC

Conveyor Handling Company

Aethon, Inc.

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd.

Kollmorgen Corporation

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Amer Group Arround Inc.

Competitive intelligence includes updated global market share estimates for 2025 and an assessment of participating companies based on their market presence. The research also provides refined coverage of leading global brands, established suppliers and specialized market participants.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technology adoption, product innovation, process improvements, trade policy changes and regional investment patterns shaping the Automated Guided Vehicles market. Commentary from economists, trade experts and domain specialists provides context for market shifts and highlights emerging commercial opportunities. These insights help organizations evaluate competitive risks, identify potential revenue streams and align strategic planning with expected market conditions.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Automated Guided Vehicles market evolve through 2030?

Which drivers and restraints will have the greatest influence on market growth?

Which vehicle segments and regional markets are expected to expand most rapidly?

How could regional and segment-level market shares change by 2030?

Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what are their market prospects? How are tariffs, trade negotiations and supply chain changes affecting industry forecasts?

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering 2015 to 2023.

Detailed regional and segment-level assessment of the global Automated Guided Vehicles market.

Competitive profiles, market presence analysis and 2025 market share estimates.

Actionable intelligence supporting investment, sourcing and business development decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing continued access to relevant market developments.

Key Attributes:

