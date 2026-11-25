MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named as a Leader in the 2026 ISG Provider LensGenerative AI Services Global report for the third consecutive year, in both Strategy and Consulting Services as well as Development and Deployment Services. EXL also advanced from a Rising Star to Leader in the Agentic AI Development and Deployment Services – Midsize (Global) report.

According to ISG, EXL grounds AI in its clients' data and operations, reshaping workflows around it and keeping controls tight, so enterprises can adopt AI with confidence and widen its role as trust builds.

The Generative AI Services Global report recognized EXL's ability to help enterprise leaders make informed buying decisions and maximize their technological investments. ISG analysts cited EXL's deep vertical domain expertise, governance-based consulting, and partner-led transformation as key differentiators.

The Agentic AI Development and Deployment Services report assessed service providers on their ability to enable agentic AI at scale. ISG recognized EXL's advancement, citing its modern data architecture, deep domain expertise, and actionable insights drawn from more than 50 AI-driven solutions and accelerators as key differentiators.

“EXL connects AI strategy with its established data and operations heritage, guiding enterprises through a pragmatic route from use case selection to governed adoption, workflow redesign and measurable change across information-intensive functions,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, assistant director and principal analyst at ISG.“EXL embeds AI into operational workflows with strong attention to enterprise context, deterministic controls, and enterprise integration, giving organizations a practical foundation for progressively delegating bounded tasks without overstating autonomy.”

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG's advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG's research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“AI creates value when data, enterprise context, workflow redesign, governance, and deployment come together,” said Anand“Andy” Logani, executive vice president and chief AI officer at EXL.“When those pieces are in place, organizations can trust AI to run more of their workflows and achieve measurable results. That's the approach behind our third straight year as a Leader in genAI services and a move from Rising Star to Leader in agentic AI.”

Discover how EXL's strengths in data, industry expertise, and AI transformation are delivering impactful outcomes for clients, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL propels enterprises to go beyond AI ambition to impact by combining the power of data, AI, and deep industry context with trusted execution. Our clients include the world's leading corporations across insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have over 74,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

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Keith Little

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