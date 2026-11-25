(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Nov. 25, 2026 – Maserati will unveil its strategic product plan on December 10 in Modena, Italy. The Maserati Day presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST and will be available via live webcast.
The webcast and event materials will be available in the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at the following link:
# # #
About Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit .
|
| @Stellantis
|
| Stellantis
|
| Stellantis
|
| Stellantis
|
For more information, contact:
Fernão SILVEIRA +1 947 252 3969 –...
Andrea PALLARD +39 335 87 37 298 -...
...
MENAFN25112026004107003653ID1112021526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment