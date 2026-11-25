MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airborne Tactical Radio Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global airborne tactical radio market is expected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for secure airborne communications, rising adoption of advanced tactical radio systems, and the growing need for real-time battlefield connectivity.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the frequency category, VHF/UHF is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by reliable line-of-sight communications and broad interoperability across military platforms.

Within the device type category, air-ground/ship tactical radio is expected to experience higher growth as joint operations require seamless communications among airborne, ground, and maritime forces. North America is expected to post the highest regional growth over the forecast period, driven by substantial defense budgets and advanced military modernization programs.

Emerging Trends in the Airborne Tactical Radio Market



Software-defined radio adoption: Software-defined radios provide scalable, upgradeable, and multi-band capabilities that allow military forces to adapt rapidly to changing mission requirements while improving interoperability.

Enhanced cybersecurity: Advanced encryption, secure key management, frequency hopping, and anti-jamming technologies are becoming essential for protecting communications in contested environments.

Network-centric operations: Tactical radios are increasingly connecting aircraft, sensors, command centers, and other defense assets to support real-time data sharing, situational awareness, and coordinated decision-making.

Smaller and lighter systems: Miniaturized radios are expanding deployment opportunities across UAVs, lightweight aircraft, helicopters, and other platforms with strict size and payload requirements. Multi-band and multi-mode functionality: Demand is increasing for radios that support voice, data, and video across multiple frequencies, reducing equipment requirements and improving mission flexibility.

These trends are advancing the flexibility, security, resilience, and interoperability of airborne communications while supporting broader adoption across manned and unmanned military platforms.

Recent Developments in the Airborne Tactical Radio Market



Defense organizations are deploying upgradeable software-defined radios to support multiple communication standards and simplify integration across allied platforms.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being incorporated into signal processing, spectrum management, threat detection, and electronic warfare response capabilities.

Manufacturers are strengthening encryption, anti-jamming, and frequency-hopping features to maintain secure communications in contested operational environments.

Compact, multi-function radios combining voice, data, and video are being developed for aircraft, UAVs, and other platforms where space and weight are limited. High-capacity tactical networks are being expanded to improve real-time command and control, data sharing, and coordination across joint operations.

Collectively, these developments are creating more adaptable and secure airborne communications while improving mission effectiveness and compatibility among military services and allied forces.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Airborne Tactical Radio Market



Modernization and fleet upgrades: Procurement programs for next-generation aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, and naval aviation platforms are creating sustained demand for advanced radios and retrofit solutions.

Secure communications: Growing exposure to cyber threats and electronic warfare is increasing demand for encrypted, anti-jamming, and frequency-hopping systems.

UAV and drone applications: The expanding use of unmanned platforms for surveillance, reconnaissance, border security, and combat missions is creating opportunities for lightweight, long-range radios.

Interoperability solutions: Network-centric warfare requires radios that communicate seamlessly with ground, sea, air, and space assets, creating demand for standards-compliant, multi-platform systems. Software-defined capabilities: Upgradeable architectures provide opportunities for manufacturers to deliver new waveforms, security features, and mission functions throughout a system's service life.

Companies positioned to provide secure, scalable, and interoperable systems are expected to benefit from global defense modernization and the transition toward connected military operations.

Airborne Tactical Radio Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in digital communications, encryption, software-defined radios, and network integration are improving system security and operational performance.

Higher defense spending: Expanding defense budgets, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, are supporting procurement, research, and modernization programs.

Geopolitical and security concerns: Regional conflicts and evolving threats are increasing demand for reliable communications that support command coordination and intelligence sharing. Network-centric warfare: The shift toward integrated military networks is accelerating demand for radios that enable rapid data exchange and enhanced situational awareness.

Market Challenges



Technological obsolescence: Rapid innovation can shorten product life cycles and require costly upgrades or replacement of legacy systems.

Regulatory and export restrictions: Export controls, security requirements, and national standards can delay international sales and complicate market entry. High deployment and maintenance costs: Procurement, aircraft integration, certification, training, and lifecycle support can limit adoption among customers with constrained budgets.

Future market performance will depend on the industry's ability to deliver advanced capabilities while controlling lifecycle costs, meeting regulatory requirements, and maintaining compatibility with existing defense infrastructure.

Airborne Tactical Radio Market Companies

Competition is based on product quality, security, interoperability, reliability, and lifecycle support. Leading companies are investing in R&D, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure, and technology integration to expand their product portfolios, improve cost efficiency, and address evolving military communication requirements.

Companies profiled in the market include:



BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG Northrop Grumman

Country Wise Outlook for the Airborne Tactical Radio Market



United States: The United States continues to lead the adoption of advanced software-defined radios, secure networked communications, and AI-enabled capabilities. Modernization efforts emphasize interoperability with allied forces and upgrades to existing airborne platforms.

China: China is expanding indigenous radio development with a focus on encryption, anti-jamming performance, and integration across military aircraft and drone fleets.

Germany: Germany is upgrading airborne communications to align with NATO requirements, including secure high-frequency systems and improved interoperability through joint research and standardization initiatives.

India: India is advancing indigenous tactical radio development to reduce reliance on foreign technology. Current priorities include digital radios with enhanced encryption and broader deployment across air force and naval platforms. Japan: Japan is investing in secure airborne communications with satellite connectivity and greater resilience in electronic warfare environments as part of its evolving national defense strategy.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900