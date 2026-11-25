MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost EHR ROI with modular cloud subscriptions, AI-driven workflow automation, interoperability, analytics, and cybersecurity that lower costs and improve clinical and financial outcomes.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EHR Software Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EHR software market is expected to reach an estimated $16.3 billion by 2035, up from $11.8 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2027 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by government initiatives and mandates supporting the digitization of healthcare records, increasing adoption of electronic health records to improve patient care and operational efficiency, and advances in interoperability and data analytics.

The future of the global EHR software market remains promising, with opportunities across hospital, clinical, and personal applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, Android is expected to record the highest growth over the forecast period because it supports broad device connectivity while helping healthcare providers control costs.

By application, hospitals are expected to experience the highest growth as more large healthcare organizations transition patient records and clinical workflows to digital platforms. By region, APAC is expected to post the highest growth as digital health infrastructure and healthcare technology availability continue to expand.

Emerging Trends in the EHR Software Market

From 2025 to 2027, the EHR software market is expected to shift from standalone recordkeeping applications toward integrated clinical infrastructures. Cloud delivery, embedded analytics, workflow automation, interoperability, cybersecurity, and value-based-care capabilities will increasingly influence purchasing decisions.



Interoperability: CMS prior authorization API requirements beginning in January 2027 and broader participation in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement are expected to accelerate FHIR-based connectivity. Platforms that exchange data easily with third-party systems will gain preference over the next 3-5 years.

Clinical artificial intelligence: Ambient documentation, assistive workflows, and clinical decision-support tools will become more common as providers seek to reduce documentation burdens and improve productivity.

Cloud migration: Epic, Oracle Health, and other vendors are advancing cloud-based architectures. Subscription delivery can support faster upgrades, lower infrastructure requirements, and wider access for hospitals and clinics.

Cybersecurity: Following at least 700 reported healthcare breaches in 2023 and heightened HHS expectations proposed in December 2024, buyers are demanding stronger authentication, network segmentation, resilience, and recovery testing. Value-based-care analytics: CMS's goal of moving all Traditional Medicare beneficiaries into accountable-care relationships by 2030 is increasing demand for risk stratification, population health management, longitudinal reporting, and quality measurement.

Competition will increasingly center on workflow integration, reliable data, intelligent clinical systems, security, and measurable financial outcomes. Hospitals are also expected to favor modular platforms that reduce clinician burden and provide safeguards during migration and integration.

Recent Developments in the EHR Software Market

EHR modernization is being shaped by artificial intelligence, interoperability mandates, cloud investment, workforce shortages, and hospital consolidation. Through 2027, vendors are expected to combine clinical platforms with ambient documentation, analytics, revenue cycle management, and enterprise automation.



Microsoft launched Dragon Copilot in March 2025, combining ambient documentation with AI-enabled clinical workflow automation.

CMS requirements will compel certain payers to implement prior authorization APIs by January 2027, accelerating investment in interoperable workflows.

Microsoft and Epic expanded their generative AI and cloud partnership in 2025, reflecting demand for integrated clinical, cloud, and security infrastructures.

Oracle Health continued investing in cloud-based EHR capabilities during 2025, including work supporting federal health systems. HCA Healthcare continued investing in digital infrastructure across its 190 hospitals, highlighting how large health systems can drive vendor consolidation and standardized workflows.

The market is moving from initial adoption toward replacement and optimization. Providers are prioritizing clinical usability, security, implementation returns, integration quality, and measurable workforce productivity. Vendors with broad ecosystems are positioned to gain share, while smaller providers will need specialized workflows, credible outcomes, and strong regional capabilities.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the EHR Software Market

Growth opportunities are expanding as healthcare providers replace fragmented systems, governments advance interoperability, and artificial intelligence becomes embedded in clinical workflows. The strongest opportunities include:



Ambient clinical documentation: Speech-enabled documentation is becoming a premium productivity service. By June 2025, Microsoft reported that Dragon Copilot capabilities were available to more than 600,000 clinicians.

Interoperability services: Demand is rising for FHIR integration, health information exchange, consent management, and data portability services ahead of CMS enforcement beginning in 2027.

Specialty and behavioral-health platforms: Purpose-built modules can address the requirements of behavioral-health providers, outpatient organizations, and community-based clinics. By March 2025, the U.S. behavioral-health network included more than 6,000 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

Value-based-care analytics: Risk adjustment, quality reporting, and care-gap tools are becoming more important as payments shift toward outcomes and total-cost management. In January 2025, CMS reported that the Medicare Shared Savings Program covered more than 10 million beneficiaries. Emerging-market cloud deployment: Localized cloud EHR platforms can serve private hospitals and ambulatory practices in markets with limited legacy infrastructure. In February 2025, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission reported more than 730 million linked health records.

Revenue is expected to shift toward modular subscriptions, analytics, implementation support, and managed services. Successful vendors will need to demonstrate clinical and financial improvements while addressing procurement complexity, privacy requirements, and clinician resistance to poorly designed systems.

EHR Software Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Demand for coordinated care: Patients increasingly expect convenient access to records, scheduling, communication, and personalized services. With the U.S. population aged 65 and older exceeding 59 million by January 2025, demand for coordinated chronic-care management is increasing.

Technology integration: Artificial intelligence, natural language processing, predictive analytics, mobile tools, and cloud platforms are improving documentation, diagnosis, collaboration, and administrative efficiency.

Regulatory support: Governments are promoting interoperable records and standardized data exchange. The European Union established the European Health Data Space regulation in March 2025 to strengthen patient access and cross-border health data use.

Interoperability requirements: Providers need systems that exchange information with payers, pharmacies, laboratories, public health agencies, and other care organizations. Standardized APIs and common data models are becoming central purchasing requirements. Cloud and operational efficiency: Software as a Service models can reduce on-site infrastructure, accelerate updates, support modular deployment, and lower total ownership costs, making advanced EHR capabilities more accessible to smaller hospitals and clinics.

Key Market Challenges



High implementation costs: Software, migration, customization, training, and consulting expenses remain significant, particularly for smaller practices and healthcare organizations operating with constrained margins.

Cybersecurity and privacy: EHR platforms contain sensitive medical, financial, and identity data. Growing threats and regulatory oversight are increasing spending on encryption, identity controls, monitoring, backups, and secure third-party integration. Workflow disruption and data quality: Poor system design, excessive documentation, duplicate records, and inconsistent data can reduce clinician productivity and trust. Legacy migrations also require substantial data cleansing and governance.

Long-term market growth will depend on vendors' ability to combine flexibility, security, usability, interoperability, and transparent pricing. Buyers will increasingly favor platforms that demonstrate measurable improvements in safety, clinical productivity, financial performance, and patient engagement.

List of EHR Software Market Companies

Companies compete through product quality, clinical usability, interoperability, security, research and development, infrastructure investment, and integration across healthcare workflows. Leading participants are focused on expanding their technology portfolios, lowering deployment costs, and serving a broader range of healthcare organizations.

Companies profiled in the report include:



CareCloud

Athena Clinicals

Practice Fusion

EClinicalWorks

Greenway Health

ChartLogic Aprima

Country Wise Outlook for the EHR Software Market

From 2025 to 2027, national policies governing interoperability, digital identity, electronic prescribing, and secure data exchange will play a larger role in EHR purchasing and implementation.



United States: CMS prior authorization API requirements taking effect in 2027 will require providers, payers, and vendors to modernize workflow engines and strengthen connectivity through FHIR and payer APIs.

China: Healthcare data integration under the country's "Artificial Intelligence Plus" Action Plan and regional health information platforms will support domestic EHR vendors offering hospital integration, public health connectivity, and AI-enabled clinical services.

Germany: The Hospital Future Act's €4.3 billion investment in hospital digitization is supporting demand for certified EHR platforms and modern digital infrastructure.

India: With more than 750 million Ayushman Bharat Health Account identifiers reported by mid-2025, health IDs and consent-based data exchange are becoming core requirements for enterprise healthcare software. Japan: Continued deployment of the national medical information-sharing service, electronic prescriptions, and online eligibility checking is encouraging hospitals and clinics to update legacy systems for compatibility with national data standards.

Features of the Global EHR Software Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Historical trend analysis from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Evaluation of growth opportunities across technologies, applications, and geographic markets. Strategic analysis of M&A, product development, competitive positioning, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the EHR software market?

Which applications, technologies, and regions are expected to grow the fastest, and why?

What factors are shaping market dynamics, business risks, and competitive threats?

Which emerging trends and customer requirements will influence future demand?

What product developments and strategic initiatives are leading vendors pursuing?

Who are the major market participants, and how are they positioning themselves for growth?

How are competing products and potential substitutes affecting market share? What M&A activity has occurred during the last eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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