MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The residential and commercial cleaning company has served Toronto for more than five years and completed over 5,000 jobs

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now It's Clean has opened a Downtown Toronto location at 117 Peter St, Unit 308, Toronto, ON M5V 0M3. The Peter Street location joins the company's existing North York location and gives its team a base closer to the condo residents, homeowners, property managers and businesses it serves in the downtown core.

The company chose Peter Street because residents in Downtown Toronto were already booking its cleaning services. A location in the core brings the team closer to those customers and supports its work with more homes and businesses in the area. Now It's Clean has provided cleaning services in Toronto for more than five years, completed over 5,000 jobs and received more than 800 customer five star reviews across Google Business Profiles and other platforms.

Customers have a dedicated booking contact to discuss what needs cleaning and arrange an appointment. Background-checked cleaners handle one-time and recurring jobs, including apartment and condo cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, and post-construction cleaning. Businesses can schedule office cleaning outside regular business hours, and real estate agents can arrange pre-listing cleaning before photography, showings or open houses.

From Toronto Condos to Homes Preparing for Sale

During baseball season, Toronto Blue Jays player Ernie Clement and his partner had limited time to keep up with cleaning their Toronto condo between games, travel and training. The Now It's Clean team cleaned the kitchen, bathrooms, bedrooms and living areas, taking care of floors, surfaces and other details throughout the unit. Having the condo cleaned in one appointment gave the couple one less household task to fit into their schedule.

In a separate project, real estate agent Jennifer Burgess needed a team to prepare a client's Mississauga home for sale after experiencing cancellations and rushed work on previous jobs. Now It's Clean performed a pre-listing deep clean and walked through the property with Burgess before leaving. The walkthrough gave her a chance to review the finished work in person before moving ahead with the listing.

Residents, property managers and businesses can explore cleaning services and request a quote at nowitsclean.ca.

About Now It's Clean

Now It's Clean is a bonded and insured residential and commercial cleaning company serving Toronto, Mississauga and the Greater Toronto Area. Its background-checked cleaning team provides recurring home and office cleaning as well as one-time services for moves, renovations and properties going on the market.

Media contact

Now It's Clean

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(647) 799-3035