MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ship Port Infrastructure Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global ship port infrastructure market is expected to reach an estimated $334 billion by 2035, up from $232 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2027 to 2035. Major market drivers include the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization and rising demand for efficient shipping routes.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, cargo infrastructure is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period as rising international trade volumes increase demand for expanded and efficient cargo-handling facilities.

By application, seaports are expected to experience higher growth due to demand for efficient, large-scale cargo handling and continued development of deep-water facilities. By region, APAC is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by significant port development and investment in large-scale, deep-water cargo-handling capacity.

Emerging Trends in the Ship Port Infrastructure Market

From 2025-2027, investment is shifting from conventional berth expansion toward integrated capacity, resilience, digitalization, and lower emissions. Trade volatility, larger vessels, offshore energy activity, and carbon regulations are accelerating upgrades to terminals and connecting infrastructure.



Automation: Remote-controlled cranes, automated yard vehicles, AI-based scheduling, and digital terminal systems are improving throughput and asset utilization. The Port of Los Angeles handled almost 10 million TEUs in 2024, highlighting the importance of digital capacity at high-volume gateways.

Decarbonization: Shore-side power, alternative-fuel infrastructure, electric cargo equipment, and renewable energy systems are becoming central to port planning. The EU's FuelEU Maritime regulation took effect in January 2025, while California continues to advance zero-emission planning requirements.

Resilience: Ports are strengthening defenses against extreme weather, cyber threats, and trade disruptions. Red Sea rerouting during 2024 and 2025 demonstrated how prolonged disruptions can offset efficiency gains and increase logistics costs.

Regional Diversification: Supply chain expansion across Southeast Asia, India, Mexico, and near shore markets is increasing demand for feeder services, inland terminals, and regional port networks. Vietnam's container port throughput exceeded 24 million TEUs in 2024. Smart Materials: Corrosion-resistant composites, low-carbon concrete, and embedded sensors are gaining adoption in quay walls and marine structures. These materials can extend asset life, reduce maintenance requirements, and lower infrastructure-related emissions.

Ports that combine rapid cargo movement, low energy consumption, modular construction, and short recovery times are expected to become more competitive. Delayed emissions upgrades may increase compliance costs and cargo diversion risks, making infrastructure quality a strategic differentiator.

Recent Developments in the Ship Port Infrastructure Market

Market activity is expected to strengthen through 2027 as governments and private investors fund capacity, decarbonization, automation, and resilient transport corridors. Investment is increasingly focused on integrated systems connecting ports with rail, energy, and industrial networks.



Green-fuel Infrastructure: In March 2025, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority granted Consort Bunkering a license to conduct ship-to-ship bunkering operations. The transition to lower-carbon shipping will support demand for multi-fuel storage, pipelines, monitoring, and safety systems.

Automated Terminal Expansion: In February 2025, DP World committed $375 million to a fourth berth and expanded automated rail infrastructure at London Gateway, increasing capacity without requiring a comparable expansion in land use.

Shore-power Deployment: The European Union's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation requires major container and passenger ports to provide onshore electricity by 2030, prompting investment in substations, grid connections, and redesigned berthing facilities.

Port Acquisition and Consolidation: In May 2025, BlackRock and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire Vopak's gas-terminal business for approximately €1.7 billion, reflecting investor interest in operating assets with predictable cash flow and modernization potential. Resilient Corridor Investment: In January 2025, the United States Department of Transportation awarded US$2.6 billion through the Port Infrastructure Development Program to improve berths, rail links, climate resilience, and access to underused ports.

Long-term capital is increasingly targeting automated terminals, energy systems, inland connections, and resilient corridors. High-utilization assets with low emissions and reliable landside access are well positioned, while smaller ports may need to specialize or partner with larger operators.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Ship Port Infrastructure Market

Commercial opportunities are expanding as vessel sizes increase, emissions regulations tighten, and supply chain operators seek capacity closer to end markets. Investment is moving beyond berth construction toward electrification, automation, resilience, and specialized cargo facilities.



Port Electrification: Grid connections, battery systems, shore power, and electric cargo-handling equipment offer growth opportunities as operators seek to reduce fuel use, local emissions, and exposure to carbon pricing.

Automated Container Terminals: Remote cranes, autonomous vehicles, and terminal operating systems can improve productivity and vessel turnaround times. Singapore's Tuas Port is designed to handle 65 million TEUs annually when fully operational.

Climate-resilient Infrastructure: Demand is growing for flood barriers, elevated substations, reinforced quay walls, and predictive maintenance as extreme weather raises insurance costs and threatens port continuity.

Alternative-fuel Bunkering: Methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas, and biofuel infrastructure will require dedicated storage, transfer, safety, and monitoring assets. The Port of Rotterdam demonstrated capacity to handle more than 1 million tonnes of biofuels in 2025. Specialized Terminals: Offshore wind, subsea energy, and heavy industrial projects require deeper berths, reinforced yards, and high-capacity lifting equipment. Global offshore wind capacity exceeded 83 GW by June 2025, supporting demand for project-cargo facilities.

Suppliers that integrate engineering, software, financing, and maintenance are expected to hold strong competitive positions. However, permitting delays, limited grid access, and fragmented procurement may affect project schedules and returns.

Ship Port Infrastructure Market Drivers and Challenges

The market is being reshaped by trade growth, technology adoption, public investment, environmental regulation, and the need for more resilient supply chains. Larger, smarter, and greener ports are gaining priority, although financing and operational complexity remain significant constraints.

Key Market Drivers



Increasing Maritime Trade: Growth in international commerce, e-commerce, and regional trade corridors is increasing demand for berths, terminals, storage yards, and cargo-handling capacity. Global container throughput was expected to reach 900 million TEUs by 2025.

Port Automation: Automated cranes, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and Internet of Things sensors are improving safety, throughput, predictive maintenance, and asset utilization while reducing vessel turnaround times.

Government Infrastructure Funding: Public funding and public-private partnerships are supporting dredging, breakwaters, rail links, intermodal connections, and quay-side expansion, particularly in high-priority and developing trade corridors.

Decarbonization and Electrification: Emissions regulations are accelerating investment in shore-side electricity, electric equipment, alternative-fuel bunkering, and renewable energy. The European Union expanded its emissions trading requirements for maritime transport in January 2025. Capacity and Resilience Requirements: Larger vessels, climate risks, and supply chain disruptions are driving investment in deeper channels, stronger breakwaters, emergency systems, and infrastructure designed to withstand storms, flooding, and rising sea levels.

Key Market Challenges



High Market Entry Barriers: Port development requires substantial spending on land, dredging, cranes, utilities, digital systems, and environmental protection. Large terminal projects may cost several billion dollars before generating revenue.

Regulatory and Environmental Complexity: Developers must address maritime safety, emissions, biodiversity, land-use, and stakeholder requirements. Expanding carbon regulations may extend approval timelines and create uncertainty around future fuel and technology choices. Construction and Operating Disruptions: Port upgrades face constraints involving labor, equipment, and available land, while construction can interfere with active cargo operations. Modular and phased development is becoming more important for limiting disruption and protecting returns.

Successful port upgrades will depend on flexible financing, digital integration, sustainable engineering, and the ability to maintain operations during construction. Companies that improve connectivity, resilience, environmental performance, and cost efficiency are expected to gain a competitive advantage over the next 3-5 years.

Leading Ship Port Infrastructure Market Companies

Market participants compete through service quality, infrastructure capabilities, technology, and execution. Leading companies are investing in facility expansion, R&D, digital systems, and value-chain integration to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and address growing demand.



Man Infraconstruction

Essar Ports

APM Terminals

DP World

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Larsen and Toubro Starlog Enterprises

Country Wise Outlook for the Ship Port Infrastructure Market

The ship port infrastructure market is entering a policy-driven investment cycle centered on resilient supply chains, decarbonization, automation, and long-term capacity. Major procurement activity through 2027 is expected to focus on public infrastructure, terminal electrification, automated systems, and coastal gateways.



United States: Port Infrastructure Development Program funding awarded in January 2025 is supporting terminal access, intermodal connections, and resilience. The $576 million allocation is expected to strengthen domestic logistics over the next three to five years.

China: Shanghai International Port Group continued investing in automation at Yangshan's container facilities in 2025. With Shanghai exceeding 50 million TEUs, spending on autonomous cranes, digital controls, and high-capacity berths is expected to expand across Chinese ports.

Germany: Hamburg is expanding shore-power infrastructure to meet EU requirements, driving investment in grid connections, substations, and vessel power systems while supporting broader port electrification.

India: The?76,220 crore Vadhavan deep-water port project moved into implementation planning in February 2025. Designed for annual capacity of 23.2 million TEUs, the project will require multi-year investment in breakwaters, berths, rail links, and cargo-handling systems. Japan: In March 2025, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism advanced decarbonization initiatives at six key ports. The programs will support hydrogen and ammonia handling, including related berthing, storage, and bunkering facilities.

Features of the Global Ship Port Infrastructure Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Global ship port infrastructure market estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Historical market trends from 2019 to 2026 and forecasts from 2027 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Coverage of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of opportunities across infrastructure types, applications, and regions. Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new development activity, the competitive landscape, and industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by type, application, and region?Which segments are expected to grow faster, and why?Which region is expected to record the fastest growth, and why?What factors are affecting market dynamics, and what are the principal challenges and business risks?What competitive threats do market participants face?Which emerging trends are shaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are influencing the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing?What competing solutions could create substitution risks or reduce market share?What M&A activity has occurred during the last eight years, and how has it affected the industry?

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