The OVC Scholarship Network Offers Scholarships for Law Students

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Law school is a major investment, especially when you factor in the costs of undergraduate tuition, application fees, and test prep alone. Many scholarships in OVC Scholarship Network's verified directory are open to current law students and undergraduates who plan to pursue a career in law. Deadlines for these awards run from November 30, 2026, through May 17, 2027.

Some of these scholarships are open only to students already enrolled in or accepted to law school. Others welcome undergraduates studying criminal justice, political science, pre-law, or another field that leads toward the legal profession. Prospective applicants should read the details of each scholarship carefully, as eligibility varies from application to application. Several deadlines fall in December, which gives students a few weeks to prepare a strong application before the end of the year.

All of the law-related scholarships currently accepting applications are listed below by deadline. Students can apply for as many awards as they qualify for.

Justice in Family Law Scholarship: November 30, 2026

Path to Law Scholarship: December 16, 2026

Committing to Justice Scholarship: December 21, 2026

Single Parent Scholarship: December 28, 2026

Lawyers of Tomorrow Scholarship: December 28, 2026

Dream Chaser Scholarship: January 13, 2027

Empowering Families Scholarship: February 10, 2027

Young Legal Professionals Scholarship: February 15, 2027

Civil Rights Scholarship: February 17, 2027

Workplace Rights Scholarship: March 1, 2027

Attorney Ambitions Scholarship: March 10, 2027

Justice for All Scholarship: March 15, 2027

Legal Legacy Scholarship: March 15, 2027

Lawyers Give Back Scholarship: May 5, 2027

Legal Leaders Scholarship: May 12, 2027

Criminal Justice Scholarship: May 12, 2027

Pillars of Justice Scholarship: May 17, 2027

There are four scholarships with December deadlines that we want to draw attention to:

The Path to Law Scholarship awards $2,000 to undergraduate students who have the drive and dedication to build a career in law but may have trouble covering the cost of higher education. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and a household income below $100,000. The deadline to apply is December 16.

The Committing to Justice Scholarship offers $1,500 to law students who want to represent plaintiffs in civil rights or employment discrimination cases. Instead of a written essay alone, applicants are asked to submit a video as part of their application. Applications are due December 21.

The Single Parent Scholarship provides a $1,000 award to students from single-parent households who are pursuing an education in law. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.0. Students have until December 28 to apply.

The Lawyers of Tomorrow Scholarship awards $1,000 to students who are currently enrolled in or have been accepted to an accredited law school. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.2 or higher. This scholarship also closes on December 28.

About OVC Scholarship Network

OVC Scholarship Network maintains a verified directory of scholarships that we update on a regular basis. The available scholarships cover a wide range of students, including high school seniors heading to college, adults going back to school, and graduate students working toward an advanced degree.

Our website also has guides and tools to help college students in need, whether they are narrowing down which scholarships to apply for or polishing a personal statement. To learn more about our directory and other opportunities, visit our website or call 630-517-2702.

OVC Scholarship Network

OVC Scholarship Network

+1 6305172702

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17 Scholarships With Upcoming Deadlines Open to Law Majors News Provided By OVC INC November 25, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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