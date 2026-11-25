Agriculture And Forestry Equipment Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agriculture And Forestry Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The agriculture and forestry equipment sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by various factors that have reshaped farming and forestry practices globally. As the demand for food and sustainable resource management intensifies, this market is set to experience continued growth fueled by technological advancements and evolving agricultural needs. Below, we explore the market size, growth drivers, segment contributions, emerging trends, regional outlook, and key players shaping this dynamic industry.

Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The market for agriculture and forestry equipment has shown strong progress over recent years. Forecasts indicate a rise from $152.4 billion in 2025 to $161.38 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period has been supported by increasing mechanization in agriculture, higher labor costs, the expansion of commercial farming activities, a boost in forestry and logging operations, and the growing demand for enhanced agricultural productivity.

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Looking ahead, the market is predicted to continue its upward trend, reaching $199.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Key factors behind this expected growth include the scaling up of large-scale farming, rising demand for precision agriculture equipment, enhanced forestry management practices, broader adoption of alternative-fuel machinery, and increased investments in modernizing agricultural infrastructure. Trends likely to influence the sector involve a growing preference for high-capacity machinery, multifunctional equipment, fuel-efficient technologies, specialized forestry tools, and compact machines suited for smallholder farms.

Key Factors Contributing to the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market's Recent Expansion

One of the main forces propelling the agriculture and forestry equipment market is the rising global demand for food. This demand is driven by a combination of population growth, shifting dietary habits, and increasing consumption rates worldwide. As the population grows, so does the pressure to boost agricultural output to ensure food security, which in turn fuels the need for more advanced and efficient farming and forestry equipment.

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To illustrate, in July 2025, the Food Security Leadership Council reported that approximately 700 million people were affected by hunger, while global food demand was expected to rise by 50 to 60 percent by 2050. Such staggering figures highlight the urgency for improved agricultural efficiency, encouraging the adoption of modern machinery designed to enhance cultivation, harvesting, and resource management-thus driving growth in the market.

Breakdown of Market Segments and Their Roles in Agriculture and Forestry Equipment

This market is categorized into several key segments that collectively define its structure and performance:

1) Equipment Type includes Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Seeders and Planters, Balers, Mowers and Cutters, Sprayers, Plows, Cultivators, Threshers, and Forestry Harvesters.

2) Power Source covers Diesel Powered, Electric, Gasoline Powered, Hybrid, and Solar Powered machinery.

3) Application areas span Agricultural Crop Production, Forestry and Logging, Animal Farming, and Horticulture.

4) End Users range from Smallholder Farms and Agricultural Contractors to Forestry Companies and Government and Research Institutions.

Further subdivisions offer more granularity such as types of tractors (Utility, Row Crop, Orchard), combine harvesters (Self Propelled, Tractor Mounted, Pull Type), seeders and planters (Air Seeders, Precision Planters, Broadcast Seeders), various baler and mower types, sprayers (Self Propelled, Trailed, Mounted), plows (Moldboard, Disc, Chisel), cultivators, threshers, and forestry harvesters including Cut To Length, Full Tree, and Feller Bunchers.

Emerging Innovations and Their Impact on the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market

Leading companies in this sector are increasingly focusing on integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems. These innovations aim to enhance operational efficiency, enable real-time monitoring, and improve precision in farming practices. Autonomous agricultural machinery, equipped with AI, sensors, and connectivity, can perform self-operation, detect obstacles, and make data-driven decisions to optimize fieldwork.

For example, in January 2025, John Deere introduced the autonomous 9RX tractor at CES 2025. This advanced tractor incorporates sixteen cameras offering a complete 360-degree view, combined with AI and sophisticated sensors that allow it to navigate fields independently while providing real-time performance tracking. Such developments emphasize the sector's shift toward smart farming solutions designed to maximize productivity.

Top Regions Leading Market Share and Growth for Agriculture and Forestry Equipment

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global agriculture and forestry equipment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The analysis also includes other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market distribution and development trends.

Key Companies Steering the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Forward

Several prominent firms are influential players in this market, including Deere & Company, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, AGCO Corporation, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, STIHL AG & Co. KG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, SDF S.p.A., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Daedong Corporation, Ponsse Plc, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Bell Equipment Limited, Tigercat Industries Inc., Agrostroj Pelhřimov a.s., Kesla Oyj, Rottne Industri AB, Logset Oy, and Binderberger Maschinenbau GmbH. These companies continue to invest in technology and innovation to maintain their leadership and meet evolving market demands.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Agriculture And Forestry Equipment Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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