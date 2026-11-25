MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) The Indian economy stood out amidst uneven economic performance globally, with high-frequency indicators of the country's domestic economic activity showing resilience in October, underpinned by strong credit demand, according to the RBI's November bulletin released on Wednesday.

“With strong export performance, India's trade deficit narrowed in October as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. Equity markets rebounded, supported by robust corporate earnings and foreign portfolio inflows. Net inflows under ECB and NRI deposits also remained strong,” the bulletin states.

It highlights that the Indian economy entered the third quarter with strong corporate performance, as evident from the quarterly corporate results for Q2:2026-27. The high-frequency indicators sustained momentum in October, supported by buoyant festive demand. Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue rose sharply to the second-highest monthly collection level since its rollout in July 2017.

The bulletin mentions that the headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased in October, to a shade above 6 per cent. Inflation pressures were primarily driven by 'food and beverages'. Inflation in fuel and core components also firmed up. The key deficit indicators of the Union Government were higher in H1: 2026-27 as compared to the last year.

However, capex continued to register double-digit growth, underlining the sustained emphasis on infrastructure-led development. Merchandise exports-remaining broad-based in October-reached the highest ever monthly level. With exports recording double-digit growth for the seventh consecutive month, the trade deficit narrowed as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the bulletin states.

It also highlights that reserve money and currency in circulation clocked their highest growth in over five years in October. Bank credit growth remained strong. Indian equity markets have rebounded since end-October, supported by robust corporate earnings, moderating crude oil prices and reversal of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) equity flows. FPI debt flows also staged a revival towards October-end as US Treasury yields moderated amidst improving overall global sentiment.

The bulletin underlines that the Indian rupee started strengthening since the second week of October and gained further in November with renewed portfolio inflows.

It highlights that supply-side challenges, elevated energy prices, and geopolitical uncertainty remain significant headwinds to the global economic outlook. Persistent inflationary pressures have led to synchronised monetary policy tightening across major central banks in the last three months. Pullback in AI-related stocks and elevated sovereign bond yields, despite some softening from multi-decade highs, remain a source of volatility in financial markets.

The bulletin states that global uncertainty inched up in October amidst renewed geopolitical tensions, contributing to heightened risks to the growth and price outlook. Financial market volatility increased in late October and November (till 19th), driven by concerns over elevated technology stock valuations and investments in AI.

Despite easing crude oil prices, volatility rose as investors showed increasing concerns over close regulatory scrutiny of AI investments and data centres, following the US mid-term election results. Equity market volatility in the Euro area reflected spillover effects from the US as well as the ongoing protests over the cost-of-living crisis.

Tensions in West Asia continued to keep both daily transit calls and transit crude volumes through the Strait of Hormuz at a much more subdued level, though there have been marginal improvements in transit calls from the peak-low seen in end-October, the bulletin added.