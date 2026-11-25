MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a six-month extension of a regulation allowing green-card holders to be covered by certain public health entry restrictions.

The action preserves a May amendment that removed their automatic exemption. It does not itself block anyone's entry or impose a new restriction on travel from India.

The amendment was due to expire November 27. Under a notice scheduled for publication Wednesday, it will remain effective for six months from publication unless the health secretary ends it sooner. US citizens and US nationals remain exempt from this regulation.

A separate Ebola order sets the restrictions currently in force. It covers travellers, including green-card holders, who departed from or were present in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan during the previous 21 days, subject to exceptions.

The CDC cited the continuing Bundibugyo virus outbreak in Congo as the reason for extending the regulation. Uganda had contained its outbreak but remained vulnerable to imported infections, the agency said. South Sudan had reported no confirmed cases in the current outbreak, but the CDC cited cross-border movement and limited surveillance.

In comments on the interim rule, some people urged the CDC to assess travellers individually rather than rely on their presence in a designated country. They suggested taking account of where a person had been, for how long and under what circumstances. The agency said individual assessments could identify differences in exposure but would be harder to carry out with available staff and resources.

The CDC cited the continuing outbreak of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It said Uganda had contained its outbreak but remained at risk of imported cases. South Sudan had not reported confirmed cases in the current outbreak at the time of the agency's assessment, but the CDC cited its border with the Congo and limited surveillance capacity.

The CDC first issued an entry suspension in May and amended it after the rule on lawful permanent residents changed. It has since renewed the suspension through separate orders. The latest of those, issued on November 10, retained the existing restrictions. The CDC is accepting public comments on that order through November 30.