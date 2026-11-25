MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) A massive gathering of guests and visitors for the wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, has triggered severe traffic congestion in Nadwan village and the surrounding areas of Bihar's Patna district on Wednesday.

Lakhs of people have been arriving since Wednesday morning, leaving roads gridlocked and disrupting the movement of ordinary commuters as well as VVIP guests.

The wedding celebrations have attracted people from different parts of Bihar and other states.

Although arrangements were reportedly made keeping an estimated four lakh guests in mind, the actual turnout appears to have exceeded expectations.

Several prominent personalities are also reaching Nadwan to attend the ceremony, with some arriving by helicopter and others by road.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, who was travelling to the village, was among those caught in the massive traffic jam.

His convoy remained stranded for several hours, with traffic movement severely affected.

Meanwhile, the first photographs of the groom, Rishikesh Kumar, have surfaced on social media and are attracting considerable attention.

Rishikesh, son of Commandant Ranvijay Kumar Singh, is marrying Shivangi Singh, the younger daughter of Anant Singh.

For the occasion, the groom has opted for a light pink sherwani, white churidar and a matching pink turban.

He is also wearing a multi-layered pearl necklace, while his turban features a prominent gemstone and pearl embellishments.

A gold bracelet, mehndi on his hands and a tilak on his forehead complete his traditional wedding look.

The wedding procession (baraat) departed from Bihta for Nadwan village in Mokama.

Before its departure, the groom's mother, Asha Devi, performed the traditional parchhavan ritual to ward off the evil eye and welcome the groom.

Women from the family sang traditional wedding songs and performed customary rituals.

Asha Devi and the groom's aunt were also seen accompanying the procession.

Extensive arrangements have been made for the wedding guests.

More than 150 varieties of dishes, featuring traditional Bihari delicacies and popular cuisines from different states, have been prepared.

The arrangements for sweets have also attracted attention, with approximately 25 lakh sweets and 50 lakh rasgullas reportedly prepared for the occasion.

The wedding procession is scheduled to reach Nadwan, where Rishikesh and Shivangi will tie the knot according to traditional customs.

Several political leaders and other prominent personalities are expected to attend the ceremony.

With thousands of visitors continuing to pour into the village, Nadwan remains crowded, while traffic congestion has emerged as a major challenge for residents, commuters and wedding guests alike.