MENAFN - IANS) Valsad, Nov 25 (IANS) Two alleged inter-state burglars, with a combined history of multiple theft cases registered in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, have been arrested for a daytime house burglary in Vapi, in which gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.65 lakh were stolen, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Arman alias Aman Soni (35), a resident of Delhi, and Sanjeevkumar alias Johnny (35), also from Delhi, were arrested after Valsad district police traced their movements through CCTV footage and technical analysis.

Both had earlier been arrested in connection with a burglary case registered at Mangalore North Police Station in Karnataka. The burglary took place on February 4 at a flat in Radhakrishna Apartment in Nutan Nagar, near Ayush Hospital in Vapi.

According to police, the two accused allegedly broke the latch of the iron-grill entrance door using a tool and entered the house. They then broke open an iron cupboard and a wooden cupboard to steal valuables.

The stolen articles included three gold chains worth Rs 94,200, a gold bracelet worth Rs 20,500, two pairs of gold earrings worth Rs 13,500, a gold coin worth Rs 23,000 and four pairs of silver anklets worth Rs 14,700.

The total value of the stolen jewellery was estimated at Rs 1,65,900. An FIR was registered at Vapi Town Police Station under Sections 305(a) and 331(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following instructions from senior officials, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Vapi Town Police teams launched an investigation.

CCTV footage from the apartment and surrounding areas was examined, while technical analysis revealed the movement of two suspicious persons near the crime scene around the time of the burglary.

Police subsequently used the available photographs, technical analysis and human intelligence to identify the suspects.

The LCB team, led by Police Sub-Inspector J.G. Parmar, learnt that the two men had been arrested in Karnataka in connection with an offence registered at Mangalore North Police Station under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS.

The Valsad LCB and Vapi Town police teams took them into custody and arrested them in the burglary case.

According to the police, Arman Soni has 30 cases listed against him across Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, including several registered between 2017 and 2024 for house-breaking and theft. These include cases in Bengaluru, Mumbai and its adjoining areas, and Delhi.

Sanjeevkumar has one case listed against him, registered at Mangalore North Police Station this year. Further legal proceedings are underway.