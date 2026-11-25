MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Taking into account the severe drought situation in the state, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday decided to provide free food grains to farmers across 33 districts-excluding Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Thane-who are not currently covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The cabinet approved the move, which is set to benefit 42,30,783 farmers across the state. The state is currently facing an unprecedented drought.

At present, 5,79,34,702 beneficiaries in the state receive free food grains under the National Food Security Scheme, while 21,60,682 farmers across 14 suicide-prone districts receive a monthly cash assistance of Rs 170.

Considering the farming families excluded from both of these schemes, the cabinet decided to provide them with 5 kg of food grains per person every month. The distribution will continue for the next three months, after which the government will review the situation to decide on extending the scheme.

Under this decision, the 42,30,783 farmers across the 33 districts-who neither receive grain benefits under the National Food Security Act nor cash benefits under the APL-DBT (Above Poverty Line - Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme-will be given 5 kg of free food grains per person per month (comprising 3 kg of rice and 2 kg of wheat) for three months.

Ration cardholders whose Aadhaar seeding is complete will receive the grains through biometric verification via e-POS machines. The remaining beneficiaries will be provided the grains through biometric verification once their Aadhaar seeding process is completed.

The cabinet also granted approval to request the necessary additional grain allocation for this free distribution from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said the government release.

Further, the cabinet also approved key amendments to the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015, aimed at making public service delivery more effective, transparent, and time-bound for citizens.

Under the approved changes, accountability will be fixed on officers and employees when public services are delayed. Citizens will receive complete information on the first, second, and third appeal processes.

The commission will also be empowered to recommend unnotified services to the state government for inclusion. Additionally, an auto-appeal mechanism will operate with the consent of online applicants if a service is not delivered within the stipulated timeframe.

The government has proposed that adherence to time limits for disposing of first and second appeals will be binding, with fines up to Rs 25,000, while officers, staff, and appellate authorities found causing unreasonable delays will face penalties of up to Rs 25,000.

The Chief Commissioner and Commissioners will be authorised to conduct suo motu inquiries, impose penalties, summon records and information, and review orders passed by the commission. Divisional commissioners and district collectors will receive powers to inspect offices providing public services as well as offices of appellate authorities.

The amendment bill proposes raising the upper age limit for the Chief Commissioner and Commissioners from 65 to 67 years.

Officials said the amendments will strengthen citizens' rights to timely public services while increasing transparency, efficiency, discipline, and accountability across the administration. The move is expected to mark a significant step toward citizen-centric and agile governance.