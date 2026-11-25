MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to expand manufacturing has helped India increase production and exports in sectors including mobile phones and medical equipment, said a new US trade report.

In a report released Wednesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative documents India's transition from a major mobile-phone importer to a net exporter, growing local production of sophisticated medical devices and a strengthening electronics industry.

The USTR investigation recognises India's economic strengths, including“a large, young, and growing workforce, a large internal market, and significant technological and educational advances.” It says India has yet to fully achieve its manufacturing and export ambitions.

Mobile phones provide one of the clearest examples of progress.

Citing Invest India, the government's investment promotion agency, the report says India produced 58 million phones and imported 210 million in the 2014-15 financial year. By 2023-24, domestic production had reached 330 million, imports had fallen to 3 million, and exports were close to 50 million.

The figures illustrate a shift over nearly a decade, rather than new production totals for 2026.

USTR discusses that expansion alongside Make in India, launched in 2014, and the production-linked incentive program, introduced in 2020. The latter offers financial incentives to eligible manufacturers based on increases in sales.

The report also describes gains in India's ability to produce more of the components that go into electronic devices.

USTR says domestic value addition - the portion of a product's value created within India - has risen to about 18 per cent to 20 per cent. It links that development to efforts to expand manufacturing across finished products, components, materials and production equipment.

In health care, the report reproduces Invest India's account of international companies transferring technology for advanced equipment, including CT scanners and MRI machines. Those transfers have enabled India to manufacture 39 types of medical devices locally, according to the account.

It also cites domestic production of pharmaceutical ingredients, including penicillin G, and India's position as the world's third-largest pharmaceutical producer by volume.

Telecommunications is another area of expansion. Citing Invest India, USTR says global technology companies have established manufacturing operations in the country, helping India become an exporter of 4G and 5G equipment.

Its assessment of steel also acknowledges the role of India's domestic market. The report says steelmaking capacity grew 26.2 per cent between 2019 and 2024 and that much of the expansion during that period was driven by domestic demand.

In solar manufacturing, USTR cites research placing India third behind China and the United States in existing and planned solar-cell and module capacity.