MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Global smartphone shipments are projected to decline 13.9 per cent year-on-year in 2026 and contract by another 6 per cent in 2027 as persistent memory shortages, higher component costs and weak consumer affordability continue to weigh on the industry, a report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by Counterpoint Research said the downturn is being driven primarily by constrained supplies of mobile memory, as semiconductor manufacturers continue to prioritise higher-margin artificial intelligence and server applications over smartphones.

The supply imbalance has kept handset production costs elevated and pushed up retail prices, particularly in lower-priced segments.

Counterpoint noted that smartphone makers have responded by increasing prices, cutting memory configurations, withdrawing low-margin models and concentrating resources on fewer products and priority markets.

While demand for premium devices has remained relatively resilient, it has not been sufficient to offset weakness in the mass-market segment.

The firm also pointed to uneven channel conditions and declining manufacturing utilization rates, with several original design manufacturers and electronics manufacturing service providers reducing capacity after major Android vendors cut production orders.

According to Yang Wang, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research, the industry had initially expected 2026 to mark the bottom of the cycle, but memory market conditions have remained tighter than anticipated.

"The 2026 decline was initially expected to mark the low point of the cycle, but the memory situation has remained more restrictive than anticipated. Mobile memory allocation is still being displaced by AI and server demand, while higher costs are taking longer to move through handset portfolios and retail channels. The result is a much weaker 2027, particularly for lower priced devices and price sensitive markets," Wang noted.

Counterpoint expects continued tight allocation of mobile DRAM and further increases in LPDDR memory prices during the early part of 2027.

The firm said there is little evidence of a near-term increase in memory supply for smartphones, as manufacturers focus on more profitable AI-related applications.

The shortage is expected to accelerate changes in smartphone portfolios, with manufacturers reducing low-memory variants, raising minimum specifications and discontinuing products that no longer meet profitability thresholds.

As a result, the market for smartphones priced below $200 is expected to shrink further, prompting some consumers to delay upgrades, keep devices longer or turn to refurbished products.