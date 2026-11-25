Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a major push towards making Assam a digitally empowered and technology-driven state, the Department of Information Technology, Government of Assam, and Bharti Airtel Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for setting up two state-of-the-art data centres in Jorhat and Silchar. The MoU was signed by Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Nandita Dutta, and Circle Head (Commercial), Assam and Northeast, Bharti Airtel Limited, Priyanka Jain.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said the long-term partnership would mark a new milestone in Assam's economic and technological transformation. He thanked the leadership of Bharti Airtel, particularly Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, for reposing confidence in Assam's digital infrastructure. The Chief Minister said a state's progress today is no longer determined solely by physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways and power supply. With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and digital services, reliable and secure digital infrastructure has become equally essential.

Describing data centres as the backbone of the modern digital economy, he said the Assam Government is committed to developing the state not merely as a consumer of digital services but as a contributor to India's growing digital economy and the digital gateway of the entire Northeast. Highlighting the MoU, the Chief Minister said the proposed 10 MW data centre in Jorhat would be set up on around four acres of land with an initial investment of Rs 200 crore. Similarly, the 15 MW data centre in Silchar would come up on approximately five acres with an initial investment of Rs 255 crore. The two projects, involving a combined investment of Rs 455 crore, are expected to generate around 164 direct jobs, besides substantial indirect employment in construction, engineering, security, maintenance and other allied sectors.

He further informed that Airtel's first data centre in Assam, with a capacity of 15 MW, is currently under construction at the IT Park in Bongora, Guwahati, with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The facility is scheduled for completion by March 2028. Upon completion of all three facilities, Bharti Airtel's total data centre capacity in Assam will reach 40 MW, with a cumulative first-phase investment of Rs 705 crore. The Chief Minister also announced that two additional data centres would be established in connection with the semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad.

Emphasising balanced regional development, CM Sarma said the government's objective is to ensure that the benefits of economic and industrial growth are not confined to Guwahati but extended to every part of Assam. He observed that the data centres in Jorhat, an important economic, educational and cultural hub of Upper Assam, and Silchar, the principal commercial centre of the Barak Valley, would give fresh impetus to technological development in Upper and southern Assam.

Appreciating Bharti Airtel's longstanding contribution to the telecommunications sector in Assam, the Chief Minister said the company had invested around Rs 10,645 crore in the state so far. Airtel operates more than 8,600 telecom sites and has an optical fibre network spanning over 23,000 kilometres, serving more than 1.21 crore customers in Assam. He also noted that Airtel Payments Bank is providing digital banking services to over 23 lakh customers across all districts of the state. In addition, the company is preparing to invest another Rs 1,500 crore to expand its 4G and 5G networks in Assam.

Referring to the changing industrial landscape of the state, the Chief Minister said that of the MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 in 2025, the government has succeeded in translating investments worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore into reality within just one and a half years. He recalled that when Airtel began its operations in Assam, the state was grappling with insurgency. Today, however, Assam has emerged as one of the most peaceful states in the country, encouraging major domestic and international industrial groups to invest in the state. He said Airtel's decision to establish data centres not only in Guwahati but also in Jorhat and Silchar reflects the growing confidence of industry in Assam.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's HIRA concept — Highways, Inland Water Transport, Railways, Airways and I-ways — the Chief Minister said the Central Government is extending full support to Assam in strengthening both physical and digital connectivity. He described the Union Cabinet's approval on Wednesday for setting up a new greenfield airport at Silchar as another significant indication of the rapid pace of development taking place in Assam. The Chief Minister observed that strong digital infrastructure encourages the growth of other industries as well. Every investment in Assam creates new employment opportunities and helps retain young people who might otherwise migrate to other states in search of jobs, he said, seeking the full cooperation of the people in this endeavour.

CM Sarma also welcomed Bharti Airtel's interest in undertaking educational initiatives in Assam through the Bharti Airtel Foundation and assured that the state government would take the necessary steps without delay to facilitate such cooperation. Minister for Information Technology Ranoj Pegu, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary of the Department of Information Technology KS Gopinath Narayan, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rajan Bharti Mittal, Director of Corporate Affairs and Group Chief Regulatory Officer of Bharti Airtel Rahul Vatts, along with senior officials of the Assam Government and Bharti Airtel, were present at the programme. (ANI)