Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Andhra YSRCP spokesperson Putta Siva Shankar criticised the Congress and the BRS for allegedly dragging YS Jaganmohan Reddy into their fights over Krishna waters, demanding that both parties in Telangana keep Reddy out of their political exchanges. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, Shankar asserted that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was undertaken solely to safeguard Rayalaseema's drinking and irrigation needs within Andhra Pradesh's existing water allocations under the Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar tribunals. The YSRCP leader said that declining Krishna water availability has severely affected Rayalaseema. While Pothireddypadu Head Regulator requires a Srisailam water level of 881 feet for full utilisation, its capacity falls to just 7,000 cusecs at 854 feet. He noted that the lift scheme provides essential water security without creating new reservoirs or additional ayacut. While discussing the benefits of the projects, Siva Shankar accused Chandrababu Naidu of allegedly failing to finish the remaining 10% of the lift project, declaring that YS Jagan completed 90% of the project and made corresponding payments. He further claimed Chandrababu for allgedly undermining Rayalaseema's interests, noting that Telangana continues to draw water through the Palamuru-Rangareddy project at lower reservoir levels. Recalling YS Rajasekhara Reddy's irrigation initiatives in areas like Pothireddypadu, Pranahita-Chevella, Polavaram, Pulichintala and Veligonda, Siva Shankar reiterated Jagan's commitment to both Telugu states without compromising Andhra Pradesh's rights. He demanded the immediate completion of the Rayalaseema lift scheme to secure drinking and irrigation water for the region.

Earlier, Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tore into the coalition government over its alleged inefficiency in chalking out a contingency plan to mitigate the drought conditions prevailing in the state, its attempt to play the old game on BC quota in local body elections, and termed police personnel peddling ganja a most heinous crime. Speaking to the media persons here, Jagan Reddy said that while there has been an average rainfall deficit of 51 per cent in the past two months and farmers are worried about the kharif crop, Chandrababu Naidu has remained silent and no assurance has come from the government on any alternative measures, which shows its lack of concern for agriculture. He further informed, "On the one hand, while not extending help to farmers in any form, he has been allowing water to be drawn by the neighbouring State from Srisailam, ignoring Pothireddypadu and stalling the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, leaving Rayalaseema high and dry. Even Nagarjuna Sagar waters are being taken away through lift irrigation projects by the neighbouring State, while Chandrababu has remained a mute spectator, which shows his anti-farmer stand." (ANI)