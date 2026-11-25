New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday welcomed key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, including the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port and approval of a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore to strengthen India's aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector. In a post on X, he said the Cabinet's decision to develop the second container terminal at Kamarajar Port would strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing India's maritime competitiveness by increasing port capacity.

"The Union Cabinet's decision to develop the Second Container Terminal at Kamarajar Port strengthens Modi Ji's vision of enhancing India's maritime competitiveness by augmenting port capacity," Shah said. He added that the Rs 4,288.26 crore initiative would improve the resilience of the Indian economy by adding 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum to the port's existing capacity.

Meanwhile, Ram Mohan Naidu described the Cabinet's approval of the MoU with Singapore as a forward-looking decision aimed at positioning India as a global aircraft MRO hub. In his post on X, Naidu said the country's growing aircraft fleet and the large number of aircraft on order had increased the demand for skilled Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) and advanced MRO facilities.

"Guided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision to position India as a global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul hub, a milestone MoU with the Republic of Singapore has been approved," he said. Naidu said India's aircraft fleet had grown from 395 in 2014 to 865 at present, with more than 1,600 aircraft already on order. He added that cooperation with Singapore through the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices would help develop a future-ready aviation workforce and strengthen domestic MRO capabilities.

The partnership, he said, would also reduce Indian airlines' dependence on overseas MRO facilities. "Through the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices with Singapore, India's future-ready aviation workforce and domestic MRO capabilities will reduce the overseas dependence of our airlines," Naidu added. This comes after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 4,288 crore and the development of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, at a cost of Rs 2,014 crore. (ANI)