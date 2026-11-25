New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that Sheikh Hasina's willingness to voluntarily return to Bangladesh on a travel document would be a separate matter from the extradition request made by Dhaka, reiterating that the request is being examined in accordance with established procedures. Responding to a question regarding Bangladesh's extradition request for Hasina during a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter was under examination while distinguishing it from any possible voluntary return by Hasina. "The extradition request, as I've said this before, is being examined in line with our established processes. The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is a matter separate from the extradition request," Jaiswal said.

The MEA's remarks come amid reports that Hasina intends to return to Bangladesh on December 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations. Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, reportedly said earlier that she had sought arrangements from the Dhaka administration to travel from Delhi to Dhaka aboard the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali said, according to Reuters.

However, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kobir, on Tuesday dismissed the reported plan, stating that Hasina would only be allowed to return through extradition and under custody. "The reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to return except through extradition... She is not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs and under strict surveillance," Bangladesh Daily, The Business Standard quoted Kobir as saying. Kobir also reportedly described Hasina's request as delusional, while the chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) termed her appeal for a state aircraft to bring her back as "nothing but madness".

Meanwhile, during the same briefing, the MEA also expressed concern over reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and urged the country's government to investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice. Responding to a question about reported attacks on Hindus in areas including Narail and Pabna, Jaiswal said, "We understandably are concerned at the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. We urge the government of Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Hasina, who served as Bangladesh's Prime Minister from 2009 until 2024, arrived in India on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising over public sector job quotas that escalated into a nationwide unrest against her government. She was subsequently sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal over charges of crimes against humanity linked to the suppression of protesters, allegations that she has denied. Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that the request is being examined through its established processes. (ANI)