Bengaluru has overtaken Delhi to become India's most popular domestic air travel destination for the 2026 year-end holiday period, recording 6.2% growth in bookings, according to Cleartrip.

Bengaluru is getting more attention from Indian travellers this year-end and it is not just because of its reputation as India's technology hub. The Karnataka capital has overtaken Delhi to become the country's most popular domestic air travel destination for the holiday period, according to Cleartrip's latest travel trends report. With flight bookings recording 6.2% year-on-year growth, the city is attracting visitors looking for a mix of greenery, heritage, food, wildlife and short getaways.

For travellers planning a year-end break, Bengaluru offers plenty to explore beyond its busy roads, shopping centres and technology parks. Here are some places and experiences worth adding to the itinerary.

Start the day at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, one of Bengaluru's best-known attractions. Spread across 240 acres, the garden is known for its impressive collection of plants, old trees and the iconic Glass House.

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Visitors can enjoy a relaxed morning walk, explore its landscaped sections and spend time away from the city's traffic.

Another popular choice is Cubbon Park, a large green space in the heart of Bengaluru. Its shaded paths, old trees and colonial-era buildings make it ideal for walking, jogging, photography or simply enjoying a quiet morning.

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Once, you witness the serene beauty of Cubbon Park, you really would not want to leave.

The city has a rich heritage that deserves more than a passing visit. Bengaluru Palace is a good place to begin. Its Tudor-style architecture, decorative interiors, towers and expansive grounds offer a glimpse into the city's royal past.

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Visitors can also explore Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace, known for its Indo-Islamic architecture, carved wooden pillars and balconies.

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It offers an interesting look at the history of the Mysore kingdom.

For families and nature enthusiasts, Bannerghatta Biological Park makes for an interesting outing. The attraction offers a zoo, safari experiences and a butterfly park.

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Visitors can explore its wildlife attractions and learn about different animal species. It is best to set aside several hours for the visit.

The ISKCON Temple in Rajajinagar is another popular stop. Its striking architecture and peaceful atmosphere offer a break from the city's busy pace.

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Visitors can explore the temple complex and attend the evening aarti, subject to the day's schedule.

If the holiday allows an early start, head to Nandi Hills, located outside Bengaluru. The hilltop destination is known for its sunrise views, mist-covered landscape and scenic surroundings.

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Visitors can enjoy the viewpoints, explore the historic fort area and take photographs. Start early and check local entry and traffic arrangements before travelling.

No visit is complete without trying the city's local food. A traditional breakfast of idli, vada and masala dosa, followed by filter coffee, is a good introduction to Bengaluru's food culture. Visitors can also explore its busy markets, cafes and restaurants for everything from local Karnataka dishes to international cuisine.

Bengaluru's appeal lies in the variety it offers. Travellers can spend a morning in a botanical garden, explore a royal palace in the afternoon and enjoy the city's food and nightlife later in the day. With wildlife attractions and a hill getaway within reach, the city can suit families, couples and solo visitors alike.

The rise in year-end flight bookings puts Bengaluru firmly in the travel spotlight. For those willing to look beyond its corporate image, the city offers enough experiences to turn a short holiday into a memorable break.