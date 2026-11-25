Netramark Holdings Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - NetraMark Holdings Inc.: Highlighted accomplishments for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, and outlined its strategic priorities for fiscal 2027. Fiscal 2026 marked a substantial expansion in NetraMark's contracted business. The Company reported record new contract bookings, secured its first commercial engagement through its CRO channel and expanded its peer-reviewed research base. NetraMark also completed its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and an insider-led financing, participated in U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientific dialogue and advanced the incorporation of NetraAI into CRO-led sponsor bids and proposals. NetraMark Holdings Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.47.
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