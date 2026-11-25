Tilray Brands, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Is bringing more flavor to the holiday table with a curated selection of craft beers and spirits from its iconic brands, including Terrapin, Montauk, Blue Point, SweetWater, Widmer Brothers, BrewDog and Breckenridge Distillery. Tilray's craft beverage lineup offers something unexpected for every Thanksgiving table, Friendsgiving celebration and holiday host. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $2.48.
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