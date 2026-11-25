CGI Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - CGI Inc.: Today announced the global expansion of u@Cloud, its digital platform for helping utilities companies modernize and manage customer and commercial operations at scale. Developed and continuously enhanced in Portugal, u@Cloud supports utility services for six million consumers across electricity, water and gas. CGI is now making the platform available to utility companies worldwide through its global delivery network. CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading down $0.24 at $117.39.
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