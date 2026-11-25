Lukashenko Believes Trump Prevented World War III
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump prevented World War III.
In an interview with French Le Point, Lukashenko warned of a serious escalation between NATO and Russia. "In war, anything is possible," he said, urging peace negotiations.
He added that Trump "seriously committed himself" to the peace process in Ukraine.
"Whatever your opinion of him, he has seriously committed himself to it," he remarked.
Lukashenko argued that the policies of former US President Joe Biden led to a certain escalation between the alliance and Russia, which Trump prevented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment