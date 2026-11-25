MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Wednesday that United States President Donald Trump prevented World War III.

In an interview with French Le Point, Lukashenko warned of a serious escalation between NATO and Russia. "In war, anything is possible," he said, urging peace negotiations.

He added that Trump "seriously committed himself" to the peace process in Ukraine.

"Whatever your opinion of him, he has seriously committed himself to it," he remarked.

Lukashenko argued that the policies of former US President Joe Biden led to a certain escalation between the alliance and Russia, which Trump prevented.