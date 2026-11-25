MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukraine's Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, in a trilateral format with my colleague, Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko, we discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference. Estonia will host the conference in Tallinn in late January. We expect this event to result in concrete commitments from our partners to strengthen Ukraine's resilience," Sybiha said.

He said one of the conference's main priorities would be the energy sector. In this context, the minister noted that Russia had attacked more than 2,000 Ukrainian energy facilities since July alone.

"We expect the conference to secure additional equipment and funding that will reach Ukraine by the end of winter," the minister said.

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The second priority will be transport infrastructure. According to Sybiha, Russia has destroyed more than 600 Ukrainian locomotives. Estonia, meanwhile, is preparing to transfer 17 locomotives to Ukraine, with the Estonian government allocating EUR 4.5 million for this purpose on November 12.

"We are working to ensure that the first locomotives arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible," Sybiha said.

The third priority, Sybiha said, would be insurance against war risks in Ukraine, which is expected to support business development and attract investment.

"This will be a distinctive feature of the conference in Tallinn," Sybiha stressed.

For his part, Kravchenko said holding the URC in January could help mobilize international assistance to help Ukraine get through what is expected to be an exceptionally difficult winter.

Asked by journalists what specific agreements Ukraine hopes to reach at the recovery conference in Tallinn, the minister said they all concerned the URC's key priorities.

Ukraine expects to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in funding or technical assistance to support the economy and communities during the difficult winter period, he said.

Ukraine also plans to announce the establishment of a war risk insurance fund jointly with international partners at the conference. The fund is expected to attract up to $3 billion in capital from Ukrainian and foreign partners.

In addition, Kravchenko said preliminary agreements had been reached to attract up to $100 million in concessional capital under the Industrial Ramstein initiative, which aims to modernize Ukrainian enterprises. With commercial financing, the total resources available to Ukrainian companies could reach $500 million, the minister said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

Tallinn will host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027.